Netflix’s latest offering on our binge-list is Sweet Magnolias, with its cast of amazing actors. American Pie and Just Friends star Chris Klein takes on a more dramatic role as Bill Townsend, a divorced father of two sons who is expecting a new baby with a much younger woman. One of the Townsend boys is played by a familiar teen heartthrob: Carson Rowland is taking on his most dramatic role yet since his Nickelodeon days. He is something of a scene-stealer with his talents, even among big names like JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Rowland’s someone you can’t take your eyes off of! Our Carson Rowland will get you caught up with this up-and-comer before he gets too famous.

Carson Rowland Studied Neuroscience

Carson Rowland and his twin sister, Carolynn, were born on November 3, 1997 to William Rowland and Lori Anne Rowland. Carson is one of four children who were raised in Boca Raton, Florida, where his father is a family practice physician.

The good genes strong with the Rowland siblings, who are intelligent, talented, and gorgeous.

William and Lori Rowland decided to home-school their children until they were older.

The eldest, Connor, excelled both academically and in athletics. A piano player, he was a member of the national honor society when he graduated from Calvary Christian Academy. He went on to play baseball at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Carson’s twin sister Carolynn is a ballet dancer who is a rising star on Instagram, where she has 18.8k followers. She tied the knot with Jeremy Shada, the famous voice actor behind Finn in Adventure Time, in March 2020, right before the pandemic could derail their wedding.

The youngest Rowland, Catherine, is also a talented ballet dancer. While her Instagram following is growing, her dance career is taking her places. She and Carolynn have spent a lot of time away from home while learning and performing ballet.

Carson is not short on talent himself. While pursuing his passion for performing arts, he maintained a 4.0 GPA at Florida Atlantic University, where he got his Bachelor of Science in neuroscience.

Rowland Starred in I Am Frankie

Since he was a child, Carson Rowland was drawn to musical theater. He started going to classes for it and also learning the piano and then the guitar when he was eight.

When he was older, home-schooler Rowland asked his parents to let him attend high school to get a taste of that social life. While he was absorbed in Calvary Christian Academy’s theater group, he found that his school schedule didn’t allow him to pursue his performing arts passion.

A friend of Rowland who had appeared in a web series Tweet suggested that he audition for a role in the series’ second season. He landed the role of Riley Sturgis on Tweet, which led to more auditions with Nickelodeon.

Soon he was cast in the hit Nickelodeon series, I Am Frankie. Being cast as Cole Reyes proved to be Rowland’s breakout role, which got him several opportunities, including Lifetime movies and a recurring appearance on American Housewife.

Sweet Magnolias is the third major role in Rowland’s resume. American Pie star Chris Klein plays his dad, who is about to have a child with a much younger woman, played by Jamie Lynn Spears.

Rowland Is a Musician

This probably comes as no surprise, since music got Rowland into acting. He’s trained in piano and guitar, and inclined to musical theater. His brother, Connor, is his frequent collaborator in composing music.

Carson Rowland met fellow actor-musician Taylor Castro when they both appeared in the Lifetime Movie, Dream Killer. The two artists hit it off as friends and musicians. It led to the two producing the duet, “Don’t Know What to Say.”

While Rowland was filming Sweet Magnolias in Georgia, Castro was attending the Savannah College of Art and Design. It gave them more opportunities to collaborate and write songs together. They also released more original and cover videos. Rowland went on to record three out of the five songs they wrote together.

Rowland has released his first single, “Game,” which he wrote himself. A music video for the song dropped in March 2020. Having dropped another track in April, he also has an upcoming EP.

Meanwhile, fans are hoping for a new collaboration from Carson Rowland and Taylor Castro. And for those who are hoping that the two will date, note that they are only professional partners.

Rowland has been in a relationship with one Maris Kenny, a University of Florida student. They celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together in 2020.

