Mindy Kaling has brought together a cast of talented young actors for Netflix’s latest coming-of-age dramedy, Never Have I Ever. The show follows the escapades of Devi and her friends, Fabiola and Eleanor. While all three actresses stand out, you need to take special note of Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fab. This marks her breakout role; she’s set to shine as one of the most talented stars of the new Hollywood generation. Our Lee Rodriguez wiki will get you caught up with this rising starlet.

Lee Rodriguez Is from California

Born LaRhonza Lee-Rodriguez on November 28, 1999, the multi-talented starlet is from Fresno, California. But she was raised in Hesperia, California, where she went to school.

Rodriguez graduated from the Encore Jr/Sr High School for the Performing Arts in Hesperia in 2017. She also had a sporty side, playing with the Hesperia Youth Soccer League under-14 girls’ team.

Rodriguez Is a Model and Singer

Destined for a career in the entertainment industry, Lee Rodriguez signed up with Nous Model Management in 2016. And from the get-go, she’s proved that she’s more than a pretty face.

She’s an athlete, model, actress, and singer, who graduated from a performing arts school. She even sang at her graduation.

When Rodriguez signed up with Nous, she hoped to be a musician in the future. She’d known this was her calling since she was a little girl who “always loved to sing along to songs, and have mini concerts in my bedroom.”

Rodriguez has a defunct YouTube channel under her real name, where she can be seen playing the keyboard in a few videos. The talented young lady also learned and played the guitar after her agent and manager gifted her an acoustic guitar on her birthday.

Though her old YouTube channel has her performing cover songs, Rodriguez writes and composes her own songs on occasion. There isn’t much music from Rodriguez recently, but we hope for a single or an album from her in the near future.

Meanwhile, Lee Rodriguez’s acting career is taking off. She went from appearances in Grown-ish and Class of Lies to her first lead character in Never Have I Ever.

She plays Fabiola, or Fab, as her friends Devi and Eleanor call her. Devi and friends have to deal with typical teen drama. And Fab gets her fair share of problems and screen time!

