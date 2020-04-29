About Madison Bailey Known As Maddie Bailey Age 21 Years Birth January 29, 1999 Atlanta, Georgia Gender Female Parents Alex Bailey, Mary Katherine Bailey Address Kernersville, North Carolina and Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actress Shows Outer Banks

Netflix’s Outer Banks is one of the most talked about shows during the social isolation period. The show follows a group of teens on two sides of the social hierarchy – the wealthy Kooks and the “wrong side of the tracks” Pogues. And between them is Kiara, an outcast Kook who fits in better with the Pogues. Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, is one of the breakout stars of this coming-of-age drama. Our Madison Bailey wiki has all the details on this talented starlet you need to keep an eye on.

Madison Bailey Was Raised by Foster Parents

Madison “Maddie” Bailey was born on January 29, 1999 and is originally from Atlanta, Georgia. But she has lived in Kernersville, North Carolina after she was adopted by her foster parents.

Her foster parents, Mary Katherine Bailey and Alex Bailey raised several foster kids in their 45 years of marriage. 12 years after their biological son was born, they became licensed foster parents and adopted Maddie and her other adoptive siblings.

Maddie is an aunt to multiple nieces and nephews from her adoptive siblings. The Baileys homeschooled their kids, including Maddie.

Maddie’s mom, Mary passed away in 2018 after a brief battle with sepsis. Mary is survived by her husband, adoptive kids and grandchildren.

Bailey Wanted to be a Singer

Madison Bailey was drawn to the spotlight from a young age but needed a little nudge to get out of her shell. “I’ve always liked performing, because I grew up singing, so I always viewed the industry as something I wanted to be a part of, but I didn’t know where I fit into it,” the young actress said.

She further added, “In high school my friends forced me to do a school musical with them. I was like, ‘I really don’t want to do this!’ I was nervous, but I did the musical and I was in love. I already had an agent for modeling and they had wanted to sign me for acting for so long but I said no. And then I called them, and they were so excited that I had changed my mind, and I haven’t thought about doing anything else since.”

She got into acting because of singing. But don’t hold your breaths to see Maddie the Singer anytime in the near future.

“I always wanted to be a singer until I hit 13 and 14 and realized I’m actually really scared of singing in front of people. It makes me really nervous! I don’t think I’d ever pursue it on its own, but if it came hand in hand with acting then I’d totally be down to do that,” she said.

Bailey Is in Los Angeles for Her Acting Career

Maddie is one of the Outer Banks cast members who is a native of North Carolina where the teen drama is set. But in recent history, Bailey has made Los Angeles, California her home for her acting pursuits.

She has been doing guest spots on television since 2015 with shows like Constantine, Murder Chose Me, Mr. Mercedes, and more. But you probably remember her best as the aerokinetic metahuman, wendy, from Arrow-verse’s Black Lightning.

After her superhero stint, Outer Banks is her first major role to date. Her character, Kiara, is one of the elite Kooks of the Outer Banks social system. But the young environmentalist is more comfortable hanging out with John B and the Pogues. Bailey was a little closer to home while filming Outer Banks in South Carolina.

She’s right now spending quarantine with her phone and cooking. She has projects lined up in production but is hoping to get back into the audition circuit once the pandemic eases.

