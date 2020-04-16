Chase Stokes Wiki: Facts About the Actor Playing John B. on “Outer Banks”

About Chase Stokes Age 27 Years Birth September 16, 1992 Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch Parents Jeff Stokes, Margaret Hyde-Smith Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actor Owns Creative Movement Group Alumni University of Central Florida, Valencia College, Timber Creek High School Hometown Annapolis, Maryland Shows Outer Banks

Outer Banks on Netflix is the latest teen drama that is a must-watch! This series that premiered on April 15 is brimming with a talented and gorgeous cast of young actors where Chase Stokes takes center stage. Stranger Things fans might recognize him but Outer Banks is certainly his breakout role. His character, John B., is the ringleader of the Pogues who are seeking a treasure connected to the disappearance of John’s father. John’s chemistry with his co-stars prove that Stokes has the talent to make his roles work. Before he’s too famous to keep up, our John B. wiki is the perfect primer on this young actor.

Chase Stokes Is from Maryland

Chase Stokes was born on September 16, 1992 and is the eldest son of Margaret Hyde-Smith and Jeff Stokes. His parents are separated and remarried others. He has younger siblings from his father’s second marriage.

Chase is originally from Annapolis, Maryland. But he spent his high school and college years in Florida. His father, stepmom, and siblings still reside in Maryland.

He moved to Los Angeles, California with his then-girlfriend in 2017. But before that, he lived in other cities during his early modeling and acting career.

Stokes Worked Various Jobs Before Outer Banks

Sports was a big part of Stoke’s teen years. He played ice hockey while he was a student at Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Florida. He was hoping to play professionally back then but he couldn’t continue playing it in college because of injuries.

After graduating from high school in 2010, he acquired his Associate of Arts degree in business from Valencia College in Orlando in 2012. He went on to get an MBA for the University of Central Florida in 2015.

While he was still a student, he worked as a lifeguard at an Orlando country club for almost four years. He also had a stint as an Abercrombie & Fitch model for a few years. When he was in college, he worked in sales for a local fitness facility and at an IT company.

Acting had not been on the backseat while Stokes had been studying and working. He was signed as an actor and model at Orlando and Atlanta-based agencies.

Around that time, he was making his foray into the acting industry with short films and TV appearances. Stranger Things fans might recognize him as Reed in season 1. His visibility grew with more recurring roles in shows like Daytime Divas and Tell Me Your Secrets.

As his acting career takes off, Stokes is delving deeper into the entertainment industry. He is the founder and CEO of the Creative Movement Group since 2017. The LA-based production aims to bring a variety of content to audiences through media.

Stokes First Rejected Outer Banks

Outer Banks marks Stokes first major role. Set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, he plays John B., the leader of the Pogues who are on a coming-of-age adventure to find a treasure.

It might seem reminiscent of an iconic movie but Stokes assures it’s different without spoiling the story for those who are yet to see it. Because it felt a lot like The Goonies, Stokes had initially passed up the script.

“I thought it was a Goonies reboot,” Stokes confessed. “The description said ‘Four friends on a treasure hunt,’ and I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a part of ruining The Goonies.’”

The casting director had worked with him before and urged him to give the script a shot. It was only when he read through the pilot did he realize he nearly made a mistake passing up this role.

He sent his audition tape to the show’s makers and days later, he was on a flight to Charleston, South Carolina where they filmed most of the series. He dove headfirst into technical lessons like scuba diving, swim tests, and driving boats for his role.

Stokes’ chemistry with his fellow young actors is earning critical praise. It may have to do with the friendly atmosphere behind the scenes.

The young cast made the most of the Charleston experience by visiting local sights when they could. Rudy Pankow, who plays John B.’s best friend, and Stokes also lived together during filming.

His chemistry with Madelyn Cline has also many people believe they are dating, or at least wish they are. But there’s no news from Chase Stokes on the romantic front.

