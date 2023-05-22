Was Hetty in the “NCIS: LA” Season Finale?

Linda Hunt has been a part of the CBS show NCIS: Los Angeles since its beginning in 2009. Her character, Hetty, became a fan favorite thanks to her no-nonsense approach and signature style. However, she has not been seen much on the show since season 9 and was absent from the recent finale. The reason has a heartbreaking backstory; continue reading to discover what happened to Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles.

What Happened to Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles Finale

CBS announced the renewal of NCIS: Los Angeles for a ninth season on March 23, 2017.

On October 1, 2017, the globe watched the premiere of Season 9 of NCIS: Los Angeles with bated breath and rapt attention.

However, fan-favorite character Hetty has been on and off from the show since season 9. In 2017, there were rumors that she left the show. But the producers revealed that she is not bidding farewell but off on a covert mission in Vietnam.

Bring it in and let it out, #NCISLA fam. That’s a wrap. pic.twitter.com/d9ZkUJdA0e — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) May 22, 2023

Following that, Linda had a lengthy hiatus from the program due to a car accident in July 2018. The TV star missed the majority of the drama’s tenth season and all of its eleventh season, even though the crash left her without any significant injuries.

At that time, Linda shared a statement: “I first want to say how much I appreciate the outpouring of support from the NCIS: Los Angeles fans following my car accident this summer.”

“Though I had hoped to return to playing Hetty at the start of the season, I had to take additional time to recover. I look forward to returning later this season.”

The Oscar-winning actress’ role was reduced in season 13 due to COVID-19 safety measures. Because of COVID and the team’s efforts to keep her safe, Linda was away a lot.

NCIS: LA Reaches End

The NCIS: Los Angeles finale was aired on May 21, 2023. The episode, ‘New Beginnings,’ was a two-parter that wrapped up the storylines of the show’s main characters.

Part 2 of the series finale was full of optimism and promise for the agents’ futures. Grisha Callen and Anna were finally married after much anticipation. Favorite couple Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks announced they were expecting a child.

Henrietta ‘Hetty’ Lange did not appear in the finale but had a pseudo return.

After the wedding ceremony, the party was having a good time when a mysterious man arrived to give Callen a letter from the former Operations Manager.

Hetty not only congratulated and wished Callen and Sam well in the letter, but she also gave them two plane tickets to Morocco for a side project she claimed to need their help with.