Meet Brittany Renner, PJ Washington’s Ex and Shaquille O’Neal’s Rumored New Flame

Brittany Renner has been romantically linked to more professional athletes than an entire football team. A recent dinner date with Shaquille O’Neal led to romance rumors between the model and the NBA icon. Her millions of Instagram followers are now wondering if Brittany Renner is dating Shaq. But like many claims about the social media fitness guru, this might be groundless too. Renner is infamous for her tumultuous split from Hornets power forward, PJ Washington, in the past. She has however never let the hate drag her down. She is open about her relationship history and is also quick to shut down rumors. We reveal more about her fiery persona in this Brittany Renner wiki.

Brittany Renner’s Family

Brittany Renner was born on February 26, 1991, and is a native of Mississippi. She grew up in Ocean Springs where her family is based.

Renner is the daughter of Jodie Renner and Stevie J. Brittany grew up alongside her sister, Lexie, and a brother, Steven.

Renner is biracial and has always expressed how proud she is of her mixed ethnicity on social media. She once slammed the haters who claimed she was lying about being biracial and hired a white woman to play her mom on Instagram.

Brittany Renner’s Education and Career

A former student-athlete, Brittany Renner played soccer at Jackson State University. She led the women’s soccer team to its first-ever SWAC championship.

During his time as the head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders invited Brittany Renner to educate young athletes and potential future pros on the pitfalls of public life. Renner had sound advice for the athletes to be wary of the people who will solicit them for a chunk of their fame.

Renner is well-versed with the pros and cons of social media popularity. She is a social media influencer and model among other entrepreneurial ventures. However, her personal life keeps her in the public eye.

Renner boasts of 4.7 million followers on one of her many Instagram pages. She is touted as a fitness guru and she has the chiselled abs to prove her routines work.

Some love to hate the video vixen. Renner turned that to her benefit, documenting her experiences and stories with humor in her 2018 book, Judge This Cover. She even voiced the audiobook herself.

Rumor has it that Brittany Renner is going to make her reality TV debut soon too. She has reportedly filmed a few episodes of Basketball Wives for the upcoming season.

Brittany Renner’s Relationship and Kids

Brittany Renner was spotted having dinner with Shaquille O’Neal sparking romance rumors. However, TMZ reported that it was nothing more than two friends catching up. Some even connect this platonic date with her upcoming appearance on Basketball Wives which the NBA legend’s ex-wife, Shaunie, produces.

This isn’t the first instance Renner was linked to a famous athlete. She’s been open about her short-lived romances with a long list of pro-athletes across the major leagues.

In her book, she was candid about her encounter with Colin Kaepernick. Morever, she’s been romantically linked to James Harden, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, and other athletes. She once called her list of sexual partners “repulsive” and “disgusting” and has since chosen to put her self-worth first.

Brittany Renner had a whirlwind romance with NBA pro, PJ Washington in 2020. Their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, was born on May 5, 2021. In July that same year, they made their breakup public.

The fitness model and the Hornets player took shots at each other on social media and Renner was dragged by NBA fans as soon as the breakup news surfaced. Fans accused Renner of using their son to claim a hefty chunk of Washington’s multi-million NBA contract. They were reportedly locked in a nasty custody battle before Washington was reunited with his son.

Renner was quick to squash the baseless rumors that she got a six-figure child support from Washington as everyone assumes. She set the record straight in an interview that he pays her $2,500 and doesn’t depend on anyone to provide for her son. PJ Washington also tweeted an appeal to stop the lies regarding their co-parenting arrangement.

Renner and Washington seemingly buried the hatchet. After Washington announced his engagement to Alisah Chanel in 2022, Renner was in the comments congratulating the couple.