About Ahkeema Love Known As Rose Love Age 29 Years Birth March 12, 1994 Chicago, Illinois Children Aiden (2016) Siblings Unique Love Parents Laura Wallace (Mother), Leslie Love (Father) Nationality American Job Realtor

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is a man whose personal life is constantly in the spotlight. His fans are always curious to find out more about his romantic life. He was formerly involved with his high school sweetheart, but it appears that they are no longer together. And now Zion Williamson is dating a new girlfriend in 2023. He recently broke the happy news of his girlfriend, Ahkeema’s pregnancy. Since then, people have been curious about Zion Williamson’s new girlfriend, Ahkeema Love, aka Rose. Learn more about who his girlfriend is in this Ahkeema Love wiki.

Ahkeema Love’s Family

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend, Ahkeema Love, who goes by the name ahh_concreterose on Instagram, was born on March 12, 1994, to Laura Wallace and Leslie Love in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahkeema is also known as Rose and wears a chain with the name Rose on it. She also has a sister, Unique Love, who is a blogger and model. Unique is also studying acupuncture and oriental medicine at the Pacific College of Health and Science, San Diego

Rose has also lived in Miami, Florida, and currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

View this post on Instagram

What Does Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Do?

Not much is known about Ahkeema’s education. However, as per her Instagram activity, she has been in the real estate business since 2021. On May 23, 2021, she got her first on-market wholesaling deal under contract in Atlanta.

In October 2021, she also shared a video promoting her business, driving around the city, and putting over her stickers. Furthermore, she is also a video creator.

Ahkeema also has an Instagram account in the name of Lovie Monroe, where she mentions being a single mom. Her bio says, “I am a single mom. I do care for a kid I’m a cool and calm person who don’t lose her temper so easily I’m Christian to no more about you.”

Yes, Ahkeema has a son named Aiden, born in 2016 from her previous relationship. She also shared a video of her son’s haircut on January 6, 2023.

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Is Pregnant

On June 6, 2023, Zion Williamson and his baby mama surprised their followers with a gender reveal.

The announcement came through Zion’s girlfriend’s YouTube channel; this was the first video shared by her since she joined YouTube in 2022. The video is titled ‘Our Gender Reveal Party With Friends & Family.’ She has promised to share more videos on her YouTube in the coming days, so check back here for updates.

When pink confetti revealed that a baby girl was on the way, the gender reveal film featured sobbing tears of joy and excitement. Ahkeema was seen crying in excitement and jumping over the reveal.

She further said on her Instagram, “Thank you, God, for blessing my family with an addition we will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection & a family we are so grateful for #babywilliamson.” One of the pictures also reveals that the baby is coming on November 13, 2023.

As soon as the pregnancy announcement was made, Internet enthusiasts started posting pictures and videos about Ahkeema. Some also claimed that she was a stripper. She also shared a cryptic post on Twitter and said, “Yup that’s me, I’m not ashamed of my past are you?”

Zion Williamson and Ahkeema Love’s Relationship

It is unclear how Zion Williamson and Ahkeema Love met. The basketball player never shared any details about his dating life on social media. This is for the first-time people have learned about his new girlfriend.

Previously, he was in a relationship with Tiana White. The couple had been romantically linked since high school. However, the reason for their breakup is still unknown.