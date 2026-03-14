Meet Former ABC7 News Anchor Ken Rosato’s Husband, Chris Sobel
Veteran news anchor Ken Rosato has been in the limelight lately for his alleged ‘off-color’ remark on co-anchor Shirleen Allicot. After 20 […]
Veteran news anchor Ken Rosato has been in the limelight lately for his alleged ‘off-color’ remark on co-anchor Shirleen Allicot. After 20 […]
Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022.
Sean Clifford, the American football quarterback for the Penn State Nittany Lions, is a promising young athlete. The sixth-year player
Mary Beth Roe is one of the OG homeshopping queens of QVC. The longtime host has been with the network
Jake DeBrusk’s game and his former NHL pro dad are not the only things drawing attention to the young Boston
Wan’Dale Robinson’s first year in the NFL has had its spectacular moments as well as injuries. And through it all,
The St. Louis Cardinals have called up Lars Nootbaar to the roster after selecting the left-handed hitting outfielder in the
Author and speaker Rachel Hollis is back in the spotlight after a divorce and a tone-deaf controversy. She’s on the
Rome Flynn is 1.7 m, or about 5 feet 7 inches, of height, which makes him look well balanced and