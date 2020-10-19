Mary Beth Roe Wiki: Facts about the QVC Host

About Mary Beth Roe Known As Mary Beth Larson Age 61 Years Birth August 10, 1959 Long Prairie, Minnesota Gender Female Spouse Mark Roe April 1983 - now Children Eric Mark Roe (born October 15, 1987), Ryan Roe (born September 12, 1995), Cory Roe (born January 1999), Elizabeth Roe (born January 1999) Siblings Sharon, Faith, Diane, Steve, Jonathan Address Downington, Pennsylvania Job QVC host

Mary Beth Roe is one of the OG homeshopping queens of QVC. The longtime host has been with the network for three decades and is still the most charming personality in the industry. Roe is always giving her fans insight into her life outside of QVC, but it doesn’t quell the curiosity to know more about her. This Mary Beth Roe wiki has all the details about the popular QVC host you need to know.

Mary Beth Roe’s Family

Born Mary Beth Larson on August 10, 1959 and a native of Long Prairie, Minnesota, she is one of six children born to Irving and Lois Larson.

Faith plays a huge role in Mary Beth’s life and she certainly gets it from her parents. Her parents were both active in their local ministry as well as ministries overseas.

While doing pastoral work, Irving and Lois raised their children Sharon, Faith, Diane, Steve, Mary, and Jonathan.

They also opened their home to foreign students who still keep in touch with the Larson family.

Lois Larson passed away in 2010. Irving Larson passed away in 2013. Mary Beth took brief hiatuses from QVC at the times of their death.

Mary Beth Roe’s Career

Roe graduated from her local high school in 1977. She went to her 40th high school reunion a few years ago and introduced her fans to her teachers, classmates, and hometown.

She began her homeshopping career in 1987 at CVN. QVC acquired CVN in 1989, and Roe graduated to hosting regular programming on QVC in 1990.

That certainly makes her one of the OG stars of QVC. She occasionally has to take time off for personal reasons, like her 2016 accident that kept her away for around three months. Nonetheless, she keeps in touch with her fans on social media and her QVC blog.

Mary Beth Roe’s Husband

Mary Beth Larson met fellow Minnesota native Mark Roe on Valentine’s Day several years ago. They married in April 1983.

The couple settled in Downington, Pennsylvania where Mary Beth’s career is based. Mark Roe is also part of the local church.

Happy Birthday to the love of my life!! God created you for me and me for you knowing we would be soulmates for life. I… Posted by Mary Beth Roe QVC on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Mary Beth Roe’s Children

Mary Beth and Mark Roe are parents to four children—Eric Mark Roe (born October 15, 1987), Ryan Roe (born September 12, 1995), Cory Roe, and Elizabeth Roe (born January 1999). They adopted their only daughter in 1999.

Eric Roe is probably the most well-known among her kids. He served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2017 to 2019. He is married to London native Alice Gayle. They are parents to twin boys and another son who often feature on Grandma Mary Beth’s social media.

Cory and Ryan Roe are both based in California.