Claim Dave Ramsey Made a Statement About America on Facebook. Rating

FALSE Origin

There’s a post going around social media that is seemingly posted by Dave Ramsey, the financial guru and radio host. The post is like a rant against libertarian beliefs but Ramsey’s followers don’t believe he wrote it. Ramsey is conservative but his listeners surpass political lines and follow his economic advice. Many question when and where did he supposedly make his rant. Fortunately, Dave Ramsey set the record straight himself.

Dave Ramsey Denies Posting Rant Statement

A person shared a post on Chigaco’s WGN-TV’s Facebook page on January 7. The opening of the post read as follows.

“Wake Up America

Well said Dave Ramsey.

Dave Ramsey…”

The rest of the post was a lengthy rant against the liberal movement’s advocacy and beliefs. The content was enough to make Dave Ramsey’s followers to check his social media to find if said something like that.

Ramsey’s social media doesn’t have any traces of this post. No one heard him say this on his radio show or interviews either.

His regular listeners were quick to question if that rant was really from him. Some even contacted Ramsey’s team for answers.

The post has clearly come to the radio host’s attention. A person from the Ramsey Concierge Team promptly responded to an email and denied that Ramsey made that statement.

Dave Ramsey himself tweeted that he never wrote that statement. He emphasized it with the false Abraham Lincoln quote.

There's a post going around today that someone put my name on. I did not write it. "Don't believe everything you read on the internet." — Abraham Lincoln — Dave Ramsey (@DaveRamsey) January 7, 2021

The origins of the statement can be traced back to mid 2020. The rant is part of a longer anonymous opinion piece online, back when the movement to leave USA if Donald Trump isn’t re-elected picked up steam.

The post is easily available online by pasting a part of the statement in the search bar. It’s not known who wrote it but Dave Ramsey denied having anything to do with it.