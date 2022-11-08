Meet Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk’s Girlfriend, Mia Voyatzis

About Mia Voyatzis Age 24 Years Birth July 10, 1998 Canada Siblings Anna Voyatzis Parents Colleen Johnston (Mother), Tim Voyatzis (Father) Nationality Canadian

Jake DeBrusk’s game and his former NHL pro dad are not the only things drawing attention to the young Boston Bruins star. Fans also want to know about Jake DeBrusk’s girlfriend, Mia Voyatzis. After a quiet end to his last known relationship, DeBrusk made his new romance Instagram official on Christmas 2021. That was the first time his followers were introduced to Mia Voyatzis. A year later, they seem to be going strong, but Voyatzis remains a low-key presence to NHL fans. So we delve into her background in this Mia Voyatzis wiki.

Mia Voyatzis’ Family

Mia Voyatzis was born on July 10, 1998, and hails from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She is the daughter of Colleen Johnston and Tim Voyatzis and has at least one sister, Anna Voyatzis.

Mia Voyatzis’ Education and Career

Mia Voyatzis was a track and field athlete at Strathcona High School. In 2016, she attended the University of Alberta.

She earned a BS in Biological Sciences and Psychology in 2020. Currently, Voyatzis is pursuing medicine at the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry and is expected to graduate in 2024.

While in pre-med, Voyatzis earned a supplementary income as an eyelash tech with her own business for three years and was a math tutor for four years. She was also a summer research student at the university and worked at a restaurant until recently.

As of 2021, Mia Voyatzis is a research assistant at the Inner City Health and Wellness Program in Edmonton.

Jake DeBrusk’s girlfriend, Mia Voyatzis, has life-saving certifications and immense volunteering experience. She’s volunteered in organizations helping with mental health and other voluntary medical work.