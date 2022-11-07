Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Scotty Miller’s Wife, Jenna Miller

About Jenna Miller Age 25 Years Birth March 4, 1997 Westfield, New Jersey Spouse Scotty Miller (2019-present) Siblings Paul Rizkalla Jr Parents Paul Rizkalla (Father), Marie Rizkalla (Mother) Nationality American Job Former Rutgers gymnast Alumni Westfield High School, Rutgers University

Scotty Miller, a football wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, caught his season-high seven catches. His followers think that is a promising sign for the rest of the season. Scotty’s wife has shown her unwavering support since he returned from his injuries a year ago. The two share a passion for sports and are regular workout partners. Scotty Miller’s wife, Jenna Miller, was a standout athlete in her collegiate career. His wife’s presence at Miller’s games piqued his fans’ interest. Therefore, we reveal her background in this Jenna Miller wiki.

Jenna Miller’s Family

Jenna Miller (nee Rizkalla) was born on March 4, 1997, to Paul and Marie Rizkalla. She hails from Westfield, New Jersey, and currently lives in Florida. Her dad is a desktop and telecom technician at Advance Central Services, Inc.

Jenna has an older brother, Paul Rizkalla Jr, who is married to Emily Wee. Paul Jr has competed on the Michigan men’s gymnastics team from 2012 to 2015 and won two Big Ten and NCAA titles. Currently, he is a regional fixed operations manager at Victory Automotive Group in Canton, Michigan.

Jenna Miller’s Education and Career

Jenna Miller attended Westfield High School and graduated from Rutgers University in 2019. She was a decorated college athlete at Rutgers and a top gymnast for three seasons.

In 2019, she led the team and earned a spot on the WCGA Scholastic All-America list. During her collegiate career, she has won numerous awards, including Most Improved Award, 100% Award (floor exercise), and 9.9 award.

Scotty Miller’s wife was a four-year letter winner on the gymnastics team at Westfield High School. Moreover, she was named the 2014 North Jersey Section 2 Gymnast of the Year during high school.

In 2015, she received two academic scholarships: the Judith & Bruce McClane Memorial and the National High School Gymnastics Association.

Jenna Miller and Scotty Miller’s Relationship

It was on Halloween of 2015 when Jenna and Scotty first crossed paths as college freshmen at Bowling Green State University. Jennifer was trick-or-treating in the dorm and happened to knock on Scotty’s door. When Scotty opened the door, he fell in love at first sight.

The couple dated long-distance for the next three years because Jenna moved back to her home state of New Jersey to join the RU Gymnastics Team at Rutgers University. Since 2016, Jenna has been a regular fixture in the footballer’s social media updates.

However, the pair made sure to fly/drive out to attend each other’s game during their long-distance relationship.

Scotty popped the question to his then-girlfriend in July 2019 when he invited Jenna’s parents to his family’s lake house in Lake Geneva. At one point before dinner, Scotty rounded up the gang and brought them out to the dock for some photo sessions. During the time he proposed to Jenna on one knee, all of their relatives were filming the happy pair.

The lovebirds are workout buddies too. During the pandemic, when NFL headquarters were closed due to the coronavirus, Scotty needed a quarterback to keep him in shape. At that time, Jenna offered him help and offered to throw at him. Scotty was surprised to see how strong her arm was.

The couple tied the knot in Belleville, New Jersey, on April 10, 2021, and lives with their dog Hula.