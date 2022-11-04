Meet L.A. Chargers Cameron Dicker’s Girlfriend, Annie Buerk

About Annie Buerk Age 23 Years Birth January 6, 1999 Austin, Texas Siblings Katie Buerk Parents Tom Buerk (Father), Bettie Anne Buerk (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Lake Travis High School, University of Texas

Los Angeles Chargers signed football kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad on November 3, 2022. He is set to handle place-kicking duties in Week 9. Dicker has had a whirlwind rookie season in the NFL with different teams, but he made the most of his few chances. But one supporter is always rooting for him, and she is Cameron Dicker’s girlfriend, Annie Buerk. There isn’t much information available regarding the footballer’s ladylove. So we reveal her full background in this Annie Buerk wiki.

Annie Buerk’s Family

Annie Rose Buerk was born on January 6, 1999, to Tom Buerk and Bettie Anne Buerk in Austin, Texas. She has one sister, Katie Buerk, who is engaged to Steven A. Olivas. The couple is getting married on October 7, 2023.

Katie and Annie Buerk’s mom is a special education teacher at Lake Travis Independent School District in Austin. Their late grandpa, James Robert Hatch, is one of the pioneers of the agriculture and industrial supply business in the Rio Grande Valley. He had also served in the Korean War.

Annie Buerk’s Education

Annie Buerk went to Lake Travis High School until 2017. She received a BS in Advertising, Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from The University of Texas in 2021. While in school, she used to cover football matches as an iReporter.

Annie Buerk and Cameron Dicker’s Relationship

Buerk and Dicker have known each other since they were students at Lake Travis High School. In 2016, Dicker made his first Instagram post about his girlfriend, expressing his love for her.

Furthermore, in a 2018 post, Buerk wrote, “3 years & I’ve never loved ya more!” This hints that they began dating in 2015.

Cameron Dicker’s girlfriend, Annie Buerk, considers him the most humble, hard-working, and Godly person. Since she was in university, she’s been rooting for the football player. She posted in 2018 about Dicker’s starting role in his first collegiate game.

All eyes are on the duo as fans wait for an engagement or wedding announcement from the power couple.