Meet Former ABC7 Anchor Ken Rosato’s Husband, Chris Sobel

About Chris Sobel Age 43 Years Birth June 25, 1979 New Rochelle, New York Spouse Ken Rosato (2016-present) Siblings Kevin Parents Marc Ira Sobel (Father), Debra Mc Glynn (Mother) Nationality American Job Executive producer Alumni University of Miami Works For WCBS

Ken Rosato has been in the limelight lately for his alleged ‘off-color’ remark on co-anchor Shirleen Allicot. He was dismissed from ABC 7 shortly after the incident. And now the former anchor is spending time with his husband as the couple celebrates their anniversary. Ken Rosato’s husband, Chris Sobel, posted a photo of the pair on social media, which caught viewers’ attention. They want to know more about his husband; therefore, we reveal his full biography in this Chris Sobel wiki.

Chris Sobel’s Family

Chris Sobel was born on June 25, 1979, to Marc Ira Sobel and Debra Mc Glynn of Princeton in New Rochelle, New York. Sadly, his dad passed away in 2015.

His parents were separated, and his mom remarried John McGlynn, who has served United States Marine Corps.

Advertisement

Chris’ brother, Kevin Sobel, is a partner in Kanner & Pintaluga’s personal injury practice and is the managing attorney of their Georgia, Texas, and Mississippi teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Sobel (@chrismsobel)

Advertisement

He and his grandparents shared a tight bond. Frank Sobel, his late grandfather, started Canterbury Belts, a successful fashion company, and maintained his independence until retirement. And only then did he sell it to a major corporation.

Advertisement

His grandpa was a revolutionary in his own right; he was Jewish and wed a Puerto Rican in the 1940s, which was taboo even in New York. That explains why he didn’t flinch when his oldest grandchild, came out as gay.

Chris Sobel’s Education and Career

Ken Rosato’s husband earned a BS in print journalism/political science from the University of Miami in 2001. Before that, he was an associate producer at WFOR-TV and a web producer at KNIGHTRIDDER.COM.

Chris began working for Sun Sentinel Media Group as a copy editor before making a stop at WFOR in Miami. From 2002 to 2004, he served for WSVN-TV 7News and moved to New York City, where he worked for WCBS for nine years.

Advertisement

From 2014 to 2022, Sobel served as an executive producer of WNYW-TV in New York City before re-joining WCBS in July 2022.

Ken Rosato and Chris Sobel’s Relationship

Considering their professional background, it is safe to assume that the couple met through work. The post shared by Chris suggests that the couple has been together at least since 2003.

Sobel said on May 13, 2023, “It’s our 24th anniversary today. So 24 years down. Forever to go!”

Advertisement

Rosato rarely gives viewers a glimpse into his personal life, while Chris frequently posts about the former ABC journalist.

Also Read: Meet New Texas Rangers Pitcher Cody Bradford and Wife Madi O’Neal

The couple got married at Pelican Grand Beach Resort on August 6, 2016, and also took their dogs, Tyler and Penny, to the wedding. There is one interesting story about their wedding ring. It was too tight that it stuck at Chris’ knuckle, but after a few tries, the couple did it.