Meet Chloe Barrett, New York Giants’ Pro Wan’Dale Robinson’s Girlfriend

Wan’Dale Robinson’s first year in the NFL has had its spectacular moments as well as injuries. And through it all, New York Giants fans have noticed the wide receiver’s no.1 supporter has not missed a single moment. Chloe Barrett, better known to their Instagram followers as Wan’Dale Robinson’s girlfriend, has been at his games rocking her Giants merch since his NFL debut. Their relationship goes well before his pro-athletic career and they look like #CoupleGoals on each other’s Instagram profiles. We reveal more about Robinson’s college sweetheart’s background in this Chloe Barrett wiki.

Chloe Barrett’s Family

Chloe Barrett was born on January 17, 2001 and hails from Nebraska. She is the oldest of three children born to Mike and Kimberly Barrett.

Her father, Mike, works at a bank. Her mother, Kimberly worked as a wellness director at UNL.

Chloe and her siblings, Will and Lucy have been very active growing up and pursued a variety of sports. Will is also a baseball and football player. He committed to play collegiate baseball in Nebraska after high school.

Chloe Barrett’s Education and Career

At Lincoln Pius X High School, Chloe Barrett participated in softball, Sotto Voce, track, student council, and NHS. She was also passionate about journalism class and publishing her writings.

Barrett was set to study biology at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. As of 2022, she’s a student at Grand Canyon University.

Chloe Barrett and Wan’Dale Robinson’s Relationship

Kentucky native, Wan’Dale Robinson initially played college football at Nebraska-Lincoln. It was there he began dating Chloe Barrett. They’ve been social media official at least since 2020.

When Robinson transferred to the University of Kentucky, they made their relationship work long distance. The New York Giants selected the wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft. Barrett’s social media indicates she’s spending a lot of time with her NFL pro beau in New York.

In October, Wan’Dale Robinson recorded his first career touchdown in the Giants vs Ravens game. Barrett, his biggest cheerleader, was immediately celebrating this accomplishment on her Instagram Stories and earned herself a viral moment.