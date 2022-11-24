Meet New York Jets QB Mike White’s Wife, Mallory White

About Mallory White Known As Mallory Michele Booth Age 28 Years Birth July 15, 1994 Florida Spouse Mike White (2019-present) Children Millie Grace (born September 2021), Maddox Grey (born September 2021) Siblings Jess Schram Parents Kim Cimino Booth (Mother), Michael Booth (Father) Nationality American Job Teacher/Entrepreneur Owns Mallory Makes Alumni University of South Florida

All eyes are on Mike White as the New York Jets name him the team’s Week 12 starter in November 2022. The new dad re-signed with the franchise this year, and fans are not only anticipating his game this season, but they’re also intrigued by his family. Mallory White is recognizable as the “hot cheerleader” from the quarterback’s Instagram. Officially, she’s better known as Mike White’s wife. Mallory White has drawn attention from fans ever since the footballer was selected in the 2018 draft. We look into her background and their relationship in this Mallory White wiki.

Mallory White’s Family

Mallory Michele White (nee Booth) was born on July 15, 1994, and hails from Florida. She is the youngest of two daughters born to Kim Cimino Booth and Michael Booth.

Her mother is an elementary school teacher. Meanwhile, her sister, Jess Schram, also resides in Florida with her husband and kids.

Mallory White’s Education and Career

Mallory Booth was a cheerleader in high school and when she was a student at the University of South Florida. She later taught children on the autism spectrum.

Until recently, Mike White’s wife was an entrepreneur. She operated Mallory Makes, a custom sugar cookie design business. However, the company is not currently accepting orders.

Mallory White and Mike White’s Relationship and Kids

Fort Lauderdale native Mike White initially played college football at South Florida before transferring to Western Kentucky in 2015. He met his future wife while she was on the South Florida cheering squad. They made their relationship Instagram official in July 2015.

White announced his engagement to the “hot cheerleader from freshman year”—as he often called her—in early 2018. A few weeks later, the Dallas Cowboys selected the quarterback in the 2018 NFL draft.

The couple got married on April 6, 2019. The newlyweds then called New York home after the footballer signed with the Jets.

The Whites became parents to twin girls, Millie Grace and Maddox Grey, in September 2021.