Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.

Jasmine Winton’s Family

Jasmine Elaine Winton was born on September 26, 1989, and hails from Warren, Michigan. Details about her parents are unknown, but she is related to Beverly Yvette Winton, David Sean Smith, Suzanne Winton, and James Carlton Winton.

Jasmine Winton’s Education and Career

Jasmine Winton received BA in advertising from Michigan State University. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. While in the university, Jasmine did an internship with Celect Media.

After gaining experience in various companies, Jasmine has been working as a senior customer success manager with LG Ads, an advertising service provider, since 2019.

Tobias Harris’ wife, Jasmine Winton, also holds a real estate broker license from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Jasmine Winton and Tobias Harris’ Relationship

Jasmine and Tobias met on a blind date when he was playing for the Detroit Pistons between 2016 and 2018. It wasn’t love at first sight for either of them. However, they began to realize their love after a deep connection that grew over time.

According to the star basketball player, his wife helped him gain better insight into understanding life and people.

After dating for a few years, Harris popped the question to Winton in November 2020, and she said yes. He made the marriage proposal in La Jolla, where he plans to build a retirement home. Harris made a 20-foot-wide heart-shaped carpet out of red rose petals and candles for his marriage proposal. The couple married on August 6, 2022, at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

Along with close friends and family, NBS stars like DeAndre Jordan and Georges Niang were also in attendance. The pair chose to wore matching Rolexes from Hamilton Jewelers during their marriage.