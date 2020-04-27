About Rudy Pankow Known As Rudeth Pankow Age 21 Years Birth August 13, 1998 Gender Male Siblings Henning Pankow, Alec Pankow Parents Andrew Pankow, Penny Pederson Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actor Alumni Ketchikan High School Hometown Ketchikan, Alaska Shows Outer Banks

Outer Banks is Netflix’s latest teen drama that has us hooked! The cast of talented, young actors play the Pogues, who join their leader, John B, played by Chase Stokes, to find a hidden treasure and uncover the mystery behind his dad’s death. John B’s best friend JJ, played by Rudy Pankow, has become one of Netflix viewers’ favorite characters. He’s adventurous and easy-going despite the emotional baggage he carries. Outer Banks could be this rising actor’s breakout role; he’s certainly going places. Our Rudy Pankow wiki is the perfect primer on this up-and-comer you need to keep an eye on.

Rudy Pankow Is from Alaska

Rudeth Pankow was born on August 13, 1998 to Andrew Pankow and Penny Pederson. The family, including his brothers, Alec and Henning, is from Ketchikan, Alaska.

Andrew Pankow is a doctor specializing in family medicine in Ketchikan. Rudy’s mother Penny works in the same hospital as Andrew.

Rudy and his brothers have all graduated from Ketchikan High School. Before he graduated in 2016, Rudy played soccer, track, and other sports in high school.

Rudy has been in Los Angeles since at least 2016, while his parents and younger brother are in Ketchikan. The youngest Pankow, Henning, is a high school senior in 2020. Alec is a research assistant at the University of Washington.

Pankow Moved to L.A. for His Acting Career

Rudy Pankow moved to L.A. to pursue acting soon after graduating high school. His early career included several short films and videos.

In 2019, Pankow made an appearance in the Gwyneth Paltrow Netflix series, The Politician. After a small role in the TV series Solve, Pankow began filming in in South Carolina for his first big role. Outer Banks is the first main role of his career, coming after almost four years in L.A. Not bad for a young man from Alaska!

“It’s been such a fun ride of failures and very few successes,” Pankow recalled about his acting journey, “Yet the thrill of just feeling you’re someone else, even just in my room by myself is why I love this art. Every character I play, when also simultaneously learning about the craft, is unintentionally teaching me about myself. And I love it. I started feeling like I was meant for something other than the scholastic fields pretty young. But I never thought it was acting until my last year of high school. Once I found that connection to the art, which mind you happened after moving to LA, I was certain that this craft is where I belonged.”

Outer Banks has opened new opportunities for this young actor, who now has other projects in the pipeline. However, with productions halted during the coronavirus pandemic, Pankow’s next projects have of course been pushed to 2021.

