Leah Lewis from the Nancy Drew reboot makes her Netflix debut in the newest coming-of-age dramedy, The Half of it. Her character is stuck in a love triangle with high school jock, Paul Munsky, played by newcomer, Daniel Diemer. The Half of It marks Diemer’s breakout role. And we think he’s set to become the next heartthrob of Netflix. With his star rising, you need to catch up with this young actor in Daniel Diemer’s wiki.

Daniel Diemer Is from Canada

Daniel Diemer was born on June 21, 1996 in Brentwood Bay in British Columbia, Canada. His background is Dutch, with his family originally hailing from the Netherlands.

Daniel’s father, Greg Diemer, is a tennis coach and finance professional. After working at different companies, he runs the family business, Diemer Management Consultants, in British Columbia.

Daniel’s brother, Aaron Diemer, is a media and marketing professional, with multiple companies both in the U.S. and in B.C., Canada.

Back home, Daniel Diemer has had eight different part-time jobs, including coaching ping pong, picking blueberries, and low-level accounting work. He also authored and published a children’s book when he was 12.

Diemer Was an Athlete

Daniel and his brother Aaron were raised in Brentwood Bay, where they were both athletes. Young Daniel was so good at soccer that he had the opportunity to play internationally at the mere age of 12.

“Then I grew like crazy. I was six-foot-four by 16,” recalled Daniel. “I grew so fast I lost all my speed. It was brutal.”

Not wanting to give up on sports, Daniel turned to tennis with his dad as his coach. Aaron was also involved in tennis; he played at the collegiate level at the University of Denver.

Daniel Diemer was also getting ahead in tennis, playing competitively at the provincial level. However, when he was looking to attend college on a tennis scholarship, he suffered a back injury that derailed his athletic career.

Not one to be disheartened, Diemer turned his focus to other pursuits. He had a 4.0 GPA and was on the path to pre-med. But then he took a semester off to explore a more creative career.

This led him to graduating from the Victoria Academy for Dramatic Arts, with a diploma in film and TV acting in 2016.

The Half of It Is Diemer’s First Major Role

Daniel Diemer’s acting journey began in his home country, where he landed jobs in Vancouver. He worked in short films before his first recurring spot in the Facebook series, Sacred Lies.

More recently, Diemer has featured in TV movies like Hallmark’s Emma Fielding: More Bitter Than Death and Lifetime’s Family Pictures. He also had an appearance in Amazon Prime’s The Man in the High Castle.

In March 2019, the young actor got the best news of his career. Diemer landed his first major role in a Netflix original. He moved to New York, where he began filming The Half of It.

His character, Paul Munsky, is a high school jock, a role that perfectly fits the former athlete, who now towers at 6’4”. Paul has a crush on Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) and asks Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) to help him write love letters to her, unaware that Ellie is in love with Aster, too.

While filming kept Diemer in New York, he hopes to move to Los Angeles to further pursue acting in the near future.

Diemer Is Dating Larissa Dias

After The Half of It premiere, Daniel Diemer is definitely going to get a lot of attention. Sadly, there will be many broken hearts: Diemer is off the market.

His pretty girlfriend, Larissa Dias, is an actress herself. She was born on October 15, 1992 in Brazil, before relocating to Vancouver, Canada with her family when she was young.

Besides guest spots in Supernatural and Falling Skies, Dias had a recurring role in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart series and appeared in other TV movies.

She also has a Joint Bachelor’s degree in Interactive Arts & Technology and Communications.

