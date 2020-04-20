About Ava Elizabeth Phillippe Age 20 Years Birth September 9, 1999 Gender Female Siblings Deacon Reese Phillippe Parents Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe Address California Country United States Nationality American

In a time where famous scions are breaking out in Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s eldest child has always gotten a lot of attention. Ava Elizabeth Phillippe is her mom’s dead-ringer, so it’s fun to see two Reese Witherspoons on the red carpet. But Ava is not your typical second-generation famous personality. Her parents make sure she and her siblings are down to earth, plus she’s blazing her own path. Our Ava Elizabeth Phillippe wiki gives this future A-lister the attention she deserves.

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe Is Named After Ava Gardner

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe was born on September 9, 1999 (yup, 9/9/99!) to Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon met then 22-year-old Ryan Phillippe on her 21st birthday. They began dating, got engaged a year later, starred in Cruel Intentions together,and married the following year, in June 1999. Witherspoon was six months pregnant with Ava at the time of the wedding.

Advertisement

The couple named their firstborn after iconic actress Ava Gardner, who had a famous romance with Frank Sinatra. Ryan Phillippe, a Sinatra fan, even named his dog after Frank.

“My daughter’s name is Ava … [like] Ava Gardner, because to me she was the only woman who could break Sinatra. So the idea of that name to me is very classy and strong,” said Phillippe when Ava was eight.

Witherspoon and Phillippe have a son, Deacon Reese Phillippe, born in October 2003.

Advertisement

The couple divorced in 2008, agreeing on joint custody of Ava and Deacon.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Joe Biden’s Daughter, Ashley Biden

Witherspoon and her current husband, Jim Toth, have a son, Tennessee James Toth, born in September 2012. Phillippe has a daughter, Kailani (born in 2011), with Pitch Perfect actress Alexis Knapp.

Don’t Miss: Hannah Selleck – Tom Selleck’s Daughter, Wiki and Facts to Know

Ava Phillippe Is Studying at UC Berkeley

Despite having two wealthy Hollywood A-listers for parents, Ava Phillippe is doing her own thing. She earns her own money and is also focused on her studies.

Phillippe recently completed her freshman year at the University of California, Berkeley. And her mom had a severe case of empty-nest syndrome when her only daughter went to college.

But Ava is living it up in college. The sophomore even gave her social media fans a peek at her trendy dorm room as the face of Amazon’s Off to College campaign.

Reese Witherspoon’s doppelgänger worked one summer as a hostess at a local pizza place for some extra cash. Before you assume that her parents disapprove, we’ll have you know that they encouraged her getting a summer job, because it builds character. That’s good parenting! And Witherspoon doesn’t want her kids to get a free ride on second-generation fame. So, Phillippe’s job is in a Hollywood suburb far from her mother’s movie sets.

Also Read: Mallory Edens’ Wiki; Education, Family & Facts to Know About Wes Edens’ Daughter

Ava Phillippe is not a celebrity brat, either! She drives a Volkswagen Jetta and makes time to volunteer for kids. She loves hanging out with her friends. According to her gushing dad, she was a bright student who aced her exams.

Phillippe Is an Instagram Celebrity

Ava Phillippe jumped on the influencer bandwagon, now hosting a thriving Instagram following. The famous scion has over 885k followers, and growing, as she builds her social media celebrity empire.

Phillippe hasn’t shown an inclination to follow in her parents’ Hollywood footsteps yet, but she’s definitely got all the makings of a celebrity. Ryan says Ava gained Instagram fame because she has an extremely famous mom. But we think it’s her style. Her Instagram is hands down the most creative account around.

Also Read: Robin Christensen Roussimoff Wiki – Facts About Andre the Giant’s Daughter

Not only is Ava Phillippe a good photographer, but she’s also got artistic flair. She’s occasionally twinning with her mom, showing her love for her dog Pepper, and taking cool pictures with her friends. She’s also an incredible artist; you can check out her sketches on her Instagram.

Self-proclaimed “not cool parents” Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon have both said their daughter is up to date with all the fashion trends. Her amazing two-toned hair and personal style only prove them right.

Ava Phillippe’s rising influencer status has also earned her sponsorship deals. That includes becoming the face of Amazon’s Off to College campaign, for which she posed for a series of photographs and showed off her college dorm room.

Don’t Miss: Meadow Rain Walker; Wiki and Facts About Paul Walker’s Daughter