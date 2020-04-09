Meadow Rain Walker Wiki: Facts About Paul Walker’s Daughter

About Meadow Rain Walker Age 21 Years Birth November 4, 1998 Gender Female Parents Rebecca Soteros, Paul Walker Address New York Country United States Nationality American Job Model Owns Paul Walker Foundation Hometown Hawaii and California Godfather Vin Diesel

Paul Walker’s fans were devasted when he died in a car crash on November 30, 2013. The Fast and Furious actor has a special place in everyone’s hearts for not only his on-screen work but also his philanthropy. Though he is gone, his legacy lives on with his closest friends, his loving family, and his wonderful daughter. Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, was only 15 when she lost him. But she’s been the biggest instrument in keeping his memory alive over the years. Very recently, she moved millions of Instagram users with a sweet video of her dad. As she grows older, Walker’s fans want to know more about the late actor’s daughter. That’s why we’ve got Meadow Rain Walker’s wiki for those who are curious about the young starlet.

Meadow Rain Walker’s Mother Is Paul Walker’s Ex

Meadow Rain Walker was born on November 4, 1998 to Paul Walker and his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros. Walker and Soteros dated briefly before breaking up.

Meadow spent her childhood in Hawaii where she lived with her mother. She later moved to California to live with her father.

Walker’s friendship with his Fast and Furious co-star, Vin Diesel is legendary. He even chose Diesel as Meadow’s godfather.

Soteros largely stayed out of the spotlight before and after Paul’s sudden demise. But she was in the headlines during a highly contentious custody battle for Meadow between her and Paul’s mother, Cheryl Walker.

Cheryl cited Soteros’ past DUIs as the reason for preventing her from taking Meadow’s custody. But she dropped the case when Soteros agreed to complete a rehabilitation program and Meadow’s custody was given to Soteros.

Meadow Started a Family Foundation in Her Father’s Name

While Paul Walker was a bankable actor, he was also an inspiring philanthropist with multiple causes close to his heart. And his family, especially Meadow, continue to uphold his values.

Meadow and her mother moved to California few years after Paul’s death where the young woman founded the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015. The foundation run by Meadow and her uncles support the same philanthropic goals that Paul did in his lifetime.

She started the #PWFdogoodchallenge on her father’s birthday to encourage others to do charitable acts of kindness. Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster were among the many people who followed the challenge eagerly.

Currently, Meadow and the foundation have teamed up with the Los Angeles Food Bank to provide meals to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the same.

After her father’s fatal car crash in a Porsche, Meadow settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche in 2017. Details of the settlement have been kept confidential.

Meadow Is an Instagram Celeb and Model

After spending most of her life between California and Hawaii, Meadow reportedly now lives in New York where she’s pursuing a modelling career. Meanwhile, she’s building her celebrity with a very vibrant Instagram profile that has now over 2.1 million followers.

Meadow is signed with Women’s Management in New York. She has worked with a few photographers and built a gorgeous modelling portfolio.

But Meadow’s Instagram is where the party is at. Not only do you get a glimpse of her modelling charms, but also get updates about her philanthropy.

She often shares some great memories of her father on social media. Most recently, she shared a never-before-seen video of Paul when she surprised him on his birthday.