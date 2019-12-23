Simone Alexandra Johnson has proven time and again that she’s so much more than just Dwayne Johnson’s daughter. While her affiliation with her famous dad has certainly helped her gain plenty of media attention, her hard work and tenacity is what keeps her going. From being named the first Golden Globes Ambassador to following in her father’s WWE superstardom footsteps, find out everything you need to know about The Rock’s first-born daughter in our Simone Alexandra Johnson wiki.

About Simone Alexandra Johnson Known As Simone Garcia Johnson Age 18 Years Birth August 14, 2001 Davie, Florida Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches Parents Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Nationality American Education New York University

Simone Alexandra Johnson Was Born in Florida

Simone Alexandra Johnson, who also goes by Simone Garcia Johnson, was born on August 14, 2001 to famous WWE World Champion-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and well-known American producer/bodybuilder Dany Garcia.

Simone was born in Davie, Florida. Her parents met while they both attended the University of Miami in the early ’90s. Many people don’t know this, but Dany actually played an instrumental role in helping her future husband expand his career to previously unparalleled heights. Without her financial and business prowess, he probably wouldn’t have gained as much fame as he did as a wrestler or actor.

The couple married in 1997, but they divorced in 2008 when Simone was just seven years old. The split was amicable and the two have not only remained great friends, but they’ve also worked on numerous projects together throughout the years, despite being married to different people.

In fact, Dany’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, which launched in 2012, backed several of Dwayne’s highest-grossing films, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Baywatch (2017), and Rampage (2018).

Dany married Dave Rienzi, a bodybuilder who also happens to be Dwayne’s personal trainer, in 2014. Dwayne married the late Boston drummer Sib Hashian’s daughter, Lauren Hashian, in 2019. The couple has two daughters together, Jasmine and Tiana Gia Johnson, who were born in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Simone Was the First Golden Globes Ambassador

Having two of the hardest-working parents in the industry, the importance of hard work and tenacity isn’t lost on Simone. At the age of 16, Simone Alexandra Johnson became the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador, an honor that was bestowed upon her by her famous father for the world to see.

“As part of the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes, the HFPA is creating a new honor—Golden Globe Ambassador—with an expanded role that embodies the HFPA’s year-round philanthropic efforts,” the Rampage star noted as his daughter stood next to him, smiling.

Prior to the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards, the title was called Miss or Mr. Golden Globe. Speaking about the title change in an interview, Simone commented, “I’m really glad they chose to make that change because it promotes equality and is more inclusive, and those are the things that I’m passionate about. I feel like representing that is going to open up a lot of doors—not only for me, but also for all future Golden Globe Ambassadors.

And she’s not wrong. In the past, the position was held by countless other celebrity offspring who would go on to have prolific and illustrious careers in the entertainment industry. Past honorees include Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson, Laura Dern, and Freddie Prinze Jr., just to name a few.

She’s Currently Going to NYU

All you have to do is skim through Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s respective Instagram accounts to see how proud they are of their daughter. When she graduated from high school in May 2019, the proud father of three posted this adorable picture of the two of them on her graduation day.

He captioned it: “And then your babies graduate. Very proud of my first daughter daughter [sic] graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses 😘🦍 #DTRWG x.”

Going off to college is a lifelong dream for Simone Alexandra Johnson and it’s understandable that her parents were a little emotional at her graduation ceremony. Currently, Simone is studying business at NYU.

Simone’s Following in Her Famous Father’s Footsteps

In early 2018, Simone reportedly started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Simone Alexandra Johnson’s height is about 5’10”, which places her within the average range for most female wrestlers. In the past, she’s expressed great interest in becoming a female wrestler.

“It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world,” she said back in 2017. “There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and it’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue.”

She went on to say that she’d like to continue wrestling after graduation and “eventually transition into talent management.” But she has no interest in pursuing an acting career.

When asked what she thinks is the biggest challenge faced by kids who are born into famous families, she replied by saying, “finding an identity of their own.” Oftentimes, children of Hollywood A-listers are judged based on who their parents are. Certain assumptions are also made about how it’s easier for them to achieve success, because they’re afforded opportunities that usually elude people of lesser influence.

Simone’s advice in this regard is to “be the most authentic version of yourself” and do whatever makes you happy. Great advice, Simone!

