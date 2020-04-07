About Hannah Margaret Selleck Age 31 Years Birth December 16, 1988 Los Angeles, California Gender Female Parents Jillie Joan Mack, Tom Selleck Nationality American Job Equestrian Alumni Loyola Marymount College

It’s hard not to love Magnum P.I.‘s Tom Selleck. Besides having a successful acting career, Selleck is also a wonderful husband and father to two children. He has been with Jillie Mack for over three decades. Selleck and Mack’s daughter, Hannah Margaret Selleck, has gone a different route, unlike other Hollywood royalty. With an impressive career of her own, she deserves her share of the attention in this Hannah Margaret Selleck wiki.

Hannah Selleck Is Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack’s Only Daughter

Hannah Margaret Selleck was born on December 16, 1988 to Tom Selleck and Jillie Joan Mack in Los Angeles, California. She was born the same year that hit TV series Magnum P.I. ended.

Tom Selleck was previously married to a former model, Jacqueline Ray, from 1971 to 1982. During their marriage, he had adopted Ray’s son, Kevin Shephard (born 1966).

After the end of his first marriage, Selleck married Mack on August 7, 1987. The following year, their first (and only) child together, Hannah, was born.

Family became Tom Selleck’s priority with the birth of his daughter. A country boy at heart, he moved the family to a horse ranch and avocado farm in Ventura County.

Most of Mack’s family lives in the UK, so Hannah has both British and American passports. She’s also equally close to her family on the other side of the pond.

Hannah Selleck Is a Competitive Equestrian

Like the famous scions of Bill Gates and Bruce Springsteen, Tom Selleck’s daughter also went the equestrian route. Not really surprising when her family lives on a massive horse ranch.

The father and daughter collaborate on a horse-breeding business. But Hannah is mainly a competitive equestrian rider.

She started riding horses when she was four and began competing when she was 14. Hannah’s parents encouraged her many hobbies like ballet, soccer, and riding. But when it came time to decide, her love for horses won.

Hannah Selleck studied communications at Loyola Marymount College. She had a brief internship in the public relations field after graduating in 2011. But as always, she returned to riding.

Although she’s done some modelling in the past, Hannah didn’t consider acting as a career option for herself. She doesn’t want to split her focus between riding and any other jobs.

