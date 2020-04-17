About Dr. Rainbow Edwards-Barris Known As Rania Edwards, Dr. Rania Edwards-Barris Age 44 Years Birth August 18, 1975 Los Angeles, California Gender Female Spouse Kenya Barris 1999 - Present (Divorced Filed) Children Kaleigh Barris, Leyah Barris, Lola Barris, Beau Barris, Kass Barris, Bronx Barris Nationality American Job Anesthesiologist Alumni David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Immaculate Heart High School Book Keeping Up With the Johnsons: Bow’s Guide to Black-ish Parenting

Kenya Barris’ soon-to-be ex-wife, Rainbow Edwards-Barris, has been in the spotlight ever since it was known that she is the inspiration behind Tracee Ellis Ross’ character in Black-ish. Though they are going through a divorce, their relationship as parents and longtime partners hasn’t changed, according to Barris. He now stars in the new Netflix show, #blackAF, which portrays a fictionalized version of his real family. Rashida Jones plays his wife in the series, but the attention is back again on the woman who was married to Barris for years. Our Rainbow Edwards-Barris wiki reveals the OG Bow, who is both amazing and inspiring.

Rainbow Edwards-Barris Grew up in a Biracial Family

Born Rania Edwards on August 18, 1975 in Los Angeles, she grew up in a large blended family. She’s the middle of five children and biracial, just like Bow Johnson in Black-ish.

Edwards graduated from Immaculate Heart High School and went on to attend medical school.

She now goes by Rainbow or Bow in public. But, in professional circles, she’s known as Dr. Rania Edwards-Barris.

While Kenya Barris took inspiration from his family to create a groundbreaking TV series, Rainbow Edwards-Barris penned her life experiences in the book Keeping Up With the Johnsons: Bow’s Guide to Black-ish Parenting. She has detailed how her own upbringing shaped her as a parent.

Edwards-Barris Is an Anesthesiologist

It’s well known that Bow’s persona and job in Black-ish are inspired by the real-life Bow’s job in the medical field. But young Edwards hadn’t decided she’d be a doctor from the get-go.

She was gifted in science and math, but had few professional role models who would inspire her. When she was a sophomore, a professor suggested Edwards enter the field of medicine.

Edwards graduated from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, the first in her family to graduate college, and interned at the UCLA Medical Center. She went on to do her residency at Cedars-Sinai, all while balancing her personal life with her studies.

Edwards-Barris has a license to practice in California and is certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology. She’s been practicing as a general anesthesiologist in California for over a decade.

Edwards-Barris & Barris Filed for Divorce

Rainbow Edwards met Kenya Barris when they were in high school. However, they didn’t date until after they graduated.

When they finally got together, they had to balance their relationship with their advancing, demanding careers.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, were together for over two decades. But their relationship wasn’t without obstacles.

Edwards-Barris and Barris filed for divorce the first time in 2014. But they reconciled and called off the divorce the following year.

That particular phase of their marriage was the inspiration for Bow and Dre’s marital troubles on Black-ish. If you recall, the fictional version of Edwards-Barris and Barris hit a rough patch in season 4. Fans were not taking their potential divorce well, but our favorite on-screen couple overcame their problems.

However, Barris and Edwards-Barris’ real-life marriage collapsed again. They filed for divorce a second time in 2019. The date of filing is Barris’ 45th birthday.

The husband and wife cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. They are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their minor children. Barris has offered to pay financial support to his wife.

Edwards-Barris & Barris Have Six Kids

Rainbow Edwards-Barris and Kenya Barris raised a large brood of six children, including three daughters and three sons. Edwards-Barris and their kids are familiar faces at Barris’ red carpet events.

Their eldest daughter Kaleigh was born on June 9, 1999, followed by Leyah (born 2001); Lola (born 2006); Beau (born 2008); Kass (born 2008); and Bronx (born 2017).

Kaleigh and Leyah are both studying film-making at USC and NYU, respectively.

The struggle of raising their kids in a life of affluence without spoiling them is what inspired Barris to create Black-ish. Leyah’s discussion with her father inspired one significant storyline for Dre and Zoey in Black-ish. And Edwards-Barris’ difficult pregnancy complicated by preeclampsia and Bronx’s premature birth was also dramatized in season 3.

