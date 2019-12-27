Who is Donnell Rawlings’ Wife? Stephanie George Wiki, Age, Family and Facts To Know

About Stephanie George Age 28 Years Birth April 3, 1991 Gender Female Spouse Donnell Rawlings Children Austen Rawlings Parents Martha Carrington, Troy Carrington Address New York, New York Country United States Nationality American Hometown Elizabeth, New Jersey

Donnell Rawlings has come a long way since Chappelle’s Show. Now the unfiltered comedian joins a lineup of no-holds-barred comedians such as himself in Netflix’s The Degenerates season 2, premiering this December. The attention is now on Rawlings’ wife, Stephanie George. Though they’ve kept their relationship low-key, they’ve had their moments of publicity. Especially since George is more than two decades his junior. Nonetheless, she’s an impressive woman, as you’ll see in our Stephanie George wiki.

Stephanie George Has an Afro-Latina Heritage

Stephanie George was born on April 3, 1991 to Martha Carrington, who is married to Troy Carrington. George’s social media posts indicate that she has two brothers and they were all raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey with their mother and stepfather.

Stephanie has a rich Afro-Latina heritage, with roots in El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

“My father is Haitian and African-American and my mom is from El Salvador. When I grew up I was raised with my grandparents, mostly because she was young so I only spoke Spanish. So I was 100 percent Salvadoran until my mother got married to my step-father whose African-American. From then on it was basically half and half [sic],” George says of her mixed culture.

Like a lot of kids of mixed heritage, George also struggled with her cultural identity. It wasn’t until her twenties that she learned of the term “Afro-Latina,” on a trip to Brazil.

Before that, she couldn’t figure out if she fit in better with African-American or Latin culture. But since finding her Afro-Latina identity, she’s not only embraced it, but also showcased her diverse heritage with pride.

George and Rawlings’ child has inherited a mixed heritage as well. George ensures her son learns about both his parents’ cultures, including learning Spanish.

George’s Grandfather Is an Army Veteran

Troy Carrington’s father, and George’s grandfather, William E. Carrington Jr., served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard for a total of four decades. Reaching the rank of Sergeant (1st Class), he had been deployed during the Korean War and to Iraq in 2005.

Before he was a comedian, Donnell Rawlings served in the U.S. Air Force. He had been stationed in South Korea and a Washington, D.C., base in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. And if you’ve followed his career, you’d know that his time in the Air Force is a big part of his comedy material.

After William Carrington retired, he had been helping other veterans at his local Veterans Chapter, until a massive stroke in 2011 left him unable to walk, talk, or take care of himself. While his wife took care of him, the Carringtons had incurred a lot of bills in medical expenses.

To ease the financial burden on his family, Troy set up a GoFundMe page aiming to crowdsource money towards his father’s medical bills.

Troy Carrington is a baseball coach. He and Martha run a baseball and softball academy in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

George Is a Reality TV Star

Stephanie George starred in the Oxygen reality series Bad Girls Club and its spinoff, Bad Girls All Star Battle. The show followed a group of women from different backgrounds who repeatedly clash and get into altercations with each other.

For George, it was an opportunity to showcase her Afro-Latina heritage. However, she was disappointed with how little of that side of her aired.

She was living in New York City when she had to move to Atlanta to film the show. On the show, she was known as the bisexual stripper from Harlem.

Although this “Bad Girl” has gone good, we did see a glimpse of her in 2016, back when she was still Rawlings’ girlfriend. It happened amid Rawlings’ infamous on-camera brawl outside a Philadelphia restaurant.

George came to her man’s defense in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I can’t believe this is happening to my loved one. Racism is alive! I am so angry, and beyond hurt,” her post read in part.

George and Rawlings Have a Son

It’s unclear how and when the comedian came to date his much-younger model-turned-reality star girlfriend. They are reportedly married, but the details of their wedding are elusive.

In August 2015, the couple welcomed their first child together, a boy they named Austen. You’ve probably heard plenty about him in Rawlings’ standup.

