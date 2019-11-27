Mike Birbiglia’s Wife: Jen Stein Wiki, Family and Facts About the Poet and Producer

About Jennifer Hope Stein Known As Jen Stein, J. Hope Stein, Jenny Stein Gender Female Spouse Mike Birbiglia 2008 - Present Children Oona Birbiglia Siblings Jason Stein, Trisha Brooke Stein Parents Alan Stein Nationality American Job Poet, Producer Alumni New England College, University of Michigan Book Little Astronaut

Mike Birbiglia is ready to top his last hit Netflix special, Thank God for Jokes, with a New One, which was released on November 26. This time he’s joking about becoming a father for the first time, and these aren’t your regular dad jokes. Doubling the fun of new parenthood, Birbiglia also announced a new book, Painfully True Stories From a Reluctant Dad, debuting in May 2020. Along with his comedy, the book also features poems written by Mike Birbiglia’s wife, Jen Stein. She’s a big part of his career and, particularly, his material. Yet there’s very little known about her. So we’ve got Jen Stein’s wiki for everything there is to know about Mrs. Mike Birbiglia.

Jen Stein Is a Poet

Born Jennifer Hope Stein, she often goes by J. Hope Stein, Jenny Stein, and Jen Hope Stein. Her father, Alan Stein, is a psychoanalyst with a private practice based in New York. He is married to Gale Greenberg, also a psychotherapist in New York.

Jen has at least two siblings, including Trisha Brooke Stein, who was an assistant district attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit. Her brother, Jason Stein, works for Ernst & Young.

Jen’s mother worked as a music publisher, representing artists like U2, Rodgers & Hammerstein, REM, Sheldon Harnick, Irving Berlin, and Leiber & Stoller. Her mother introduced a young Jen to a variety of music and her father exposed her to various genres of music.

“My parents divorced when I was two. So, growing up, I would see my father on Sundays and we would drive around and he had a new mix of songs to listen to each week and we would just cruise around and listen and that would be the emotional soundtrack of our day and I think that is how I learned to understand him,” Jen said about her attraction to lyrics.

Jen attended the University of Michigan and had a stint at the CBS College Sports Network. But, being inclined towards lyricism and creating poetry, she pursued an MFA at New England College.

It was there that, with the help of her mentors, her point of view expanded as she absorbed the works of other writers. She no longer limited herself in themes and wrote poems that best expressed her thoughts and feelings.

Jen Stein and Mike Birbiglia Married in 2008

As she embarked on her career in poetry, Stein was faced with the devastating death of a boyfriend. She channeled her grief into poems until she decided to give up writing to get over his death.

She sought a corporate job and left poetry in the past. She would later meet Mike Birbiglia, a comedian and writer, who encouraged her to get back into writing.

It’s unclear when and how Stein and Birbiglia began dating. However, they are a perfect match whose mantra is to only do what they are comfortable with, including forgoing a fancy wedding to get married at City Hall in 2008.

They later became parents to a girl, Oona, who was born in 2015.

Jen Is a Producer and Published Poet

While Birbiglia makes people laugh, Jen has supported his career behind the scenes. She has worked as a producer and creative consultant on Birbiglia’s Don’t Think Twice, Sleepwalk with Me, and Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend.

Since becoming parents, the couple’s creative inspiration has been their daughter. Stein’s poems about being a mother and married to a comedian have been getting her attention since they were published.

Her works have not only featured in The New Yorker and Poetry International, but she has also published works of poetry like Talking Doll, Corner Office, and Mary. She wrote a collection of poems and writings on early motherhood in Little Astronaut (2018), some of which featured in Birbiglia’s Broadway shows.

Birbiglia is giving his own take on fatherhood in his latest Netflix special, The New One. And he has collaborated with his wife to release a book of the same name in time for Mother’s Day 2020.

