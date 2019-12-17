About Hannah Pham Gender Female Spouse Ronny Chieng September 2016 - Present Siblings Bruce Pham, Christine Pham Parents Julie Pham Address New York, New York Country United States Alumni NYU, University of Melbourne, Melbourne Girls Grammar Ethnicity Vietnamese-Australian Hometown Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Ronny Chieng went from almost-lawyer, to stand-up comedian, to New York resident and Crazy Rich Asians star. And now he’s bringing his brand of Asian-American comedy to the new Netflix special Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America, premiering on December 17. Chieng and his wife, Hannah Pham, have been in the U.S. for half a decade and are in love with America. So much so that he can poke fun at the American way of life with ease and she can celebrate her Asian roots alongside their New York lifestyle. We’ll be seeing plenty about Chieng in his stand-up special. So we turn the spotlight onto Ronnie Chieng’s wife in Hannah Pham’s wiki.

Hannah Pham Is of Vietnamese Descent

Ronny Chieng (born November 21, 1985) usually keeps details of his personal life private. So there’s very little known about his wife and family.

Hannah Pham and her siblings, Christine and Bruce Pham, are Vietnamese-Australians. Her parents, including her mom, Julie Pham, and her siblings, with their own families, reside in Melbourne, Australia.

Advertisement

Hannah was raised in Melbourne, graduating from the Melbourne Girls Grammar public school and the University of Melbourne.

Malaysian-born Chieng was raised in a Chinese household and lived in the U.S. and Singapore. He lived in Australia for a decade, but has no residency or citizenship there.

Also Read: Kyra Robinson’s Wiki, Facts to Know About Comedian Mike Epps’ Wife

Advertisement

Hannah Pham Studied Law

Hannah Pham simultaneously pursued degrees in law and commerce at the University of Melbourne. In 2010, she acquired bachelor of commerce and bachelor of law degrees, with honors.

Advertisement

During her undergrad studies, she was a part of multiple law-student organizations and earned multiple honors. She also balanced it with her job as a legal assistant at an Australian-based company.

After graduation, Pham worked at a Melbourne law firm for almost five years. She specialized in IP, technology, and regulatory matters for various companies that hired the firm. She went on to have a short stint as a corporate lawyer in another law firm.

If you’re familiar with Ronny Chieng’s story, he was well on his way to becoming a corporate lawyer. He had studied at the University of Melbourne and has a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Australian National University.

Advertisement

He perhaps met Pham while they were students at the University of Melbourne. They got engaged in December 2015 and got hitched on September 9, 2016, at the NYC City Hall.

In his final year of law school, he finally pursued his stand-up dream. After he changed course to comedy, he started getting noticed in Melbourne and eventually landed with his wife in New York, where he has been a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah since 2015.

Don’t Miss: Comedian Bill Burr’s Wife, Facts To Know About Nia Renee Hill

Pham Has a YouTube Channel

Since moving to New York with her husband, Pham has been pursuing her own interests. She achieved a masters in law, specializing in intellectual property, from NYU in 2017, and even has a license to practice law in New York.

While it’s unclear what the status of her legal career is, Pham appears more at home sharing her Asian roots. Both Pham and Chieng love experiencing New York through the food offerings and dining-out experience.

While they might eat out often, it’s not for the lack of options at home. In fact, Pham has the talent to make some delectable Asian dishes.

If you haven’t heard already, Pham started her own cooking YouTube channel, Pham Bam Kitchen, in 2018. Missing home-cooking, Pham learned how to cook her favorite Asian dishes through YouTube and FaceTiming with her mom. And she’s not only sharing those recipes on YouTube, but she’s also giving tips on navigating your local Asian market.

Also Read: Facts To Know About Mike Birbiglia’s Wife, Jen Stein