About Jaren Lewison Gender Male Siblings Mikayla Lewison Parents Lauren Bernstein Lewison, Jason Lewison Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actor Alumni Pearce High School Age 19 Birth Year 2000 Hometown Dallas, Texas Shows Never Have I Ever, Barney & Friends

Mindy Kaling’s Netflix production, Never Have I Ever boasts a talented trove of young actors. The dramedy follows Devi and her friends while they navigate typical teenage crises, including her relationships with two heartthrobs, Paxton and Ben. Jaren Lewison’s Ben character is the rival of Darren Barnett’s Paxton. And we honestly don’t know who to root for! Lewison is an experienced young actor, but this is his biggest role to date. Our Jaren Lewison wiki is the perfect primer on this up-and-coming actor.

Jaren Lewison Is from Texas

Jaren Lewison was born in 2000 in Dallas, Texas. He is the younger of two children born to Jason Lewison and Lauren Bernstein Lewison.

His mother teaches at a kindergarten in Dallas. His sister, Mikayla Lewison, graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lee Rodriguez Wiki; Age & Facts About the Actress Playing Fabiola on Never Have I Ever

Advertisement

Jaren Lewison graduated from Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas in 2019. He was part of the school’s varsity football team, while also involved in the school’s theater department.

While his family is in Dallas, Lewison is balancing college life with his acting career in California.

Don’t Miss: Richa Shukla Moorjani; Facts About Kamala from Netflix’s Never Have I Ever

Advertisement

Lewison Was a Regular in Barney

After graduating high school, Lewison moved to California, where he’s currently enrolled at the University of Southern California. At the same time, he’s making strides in his acting career with his first major role in Never Have I Ever.

But Jaren Lewison is no newbie who went from his high school theater group to this new Netflix series. In fact, he got his start as a child actor.

Like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, Lewison is a product of Barney & Friends. Young Lewison played a recurring character, Joshua, in the big, purple dinosaur’s TV show and its spin-off movies.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Chase Stokes Wiki; Age & Facts About the Actor Playing John B. on Outer Banks

He went on to work in Hallmark productions, like Away and Back in 2015. He also appeared in the film starring Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer, Men, Women & Children, in 2014.

Jaren Lewison also worked in 90 Feet from Home last year. But his most prominent role before Never Have I Ever was playing the 18-year-old version of Ed Helm’s character, Hoagie, in Tag.