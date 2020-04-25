About Richa Moorjani Known As Richa Tanu Shukla Age 30 Years Birth May 26, 1989 Alameda County, California Gender Female Height 5 feet 6½ inches Spouse Bharat Rishi Moorjani October 2019 - Present Parents Ramakant Shukla, Minnie Shukla Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actress, Dancer Alumni Barry John’s Acting School, University of California, Davis Awards Miss India Northern California (2008) Ethnicity Indian - American Shows Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling has brought together a talented cast of South Asian actors for the New Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age drama that premieres on April 27 marks the series lead debut of Richa Shukla Moorjani. The Indian-American actress, who has worked with Kaling in the past, is beyond talented. She’s someone you should keep an eye on; she’s going to be huge! Before she gets too famous for you to keep up with, our Richa Shukla Moorjani wiki will get you caught up with this amazing actress.

Richa Shukla Moorjani

Is from California

Born Richa Tanu Shukla on May 26, 1989 in Alameda County, California to Minnie and Ramakant Shukla. Richa, who is of Indian descent, was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Performing arts are a big part of Richa’s family. Her parents were part of a Bollywood band, Geetanjali, which performed all over California for over three decades. And Richa’s grandmother, Prabha Gopal, founded Bay Area Performing Arts.

Richa Shukla Moorjani shares her family’s deep connection to arts and their culture.

A pageant winner, she was crowned Miss India Northern California in 2008, going on to become the first runner-up in the Miss India USA pageant the same year.

Richa Shukla got married to another Indian-American, Bharat Rishi Moorjani, on October 19, 2019, with all the grandeur of a traditional Indian wedding.

Moorjani Is a Kathak Dancer

Given her family’s love for performing arts and their Indian culture, it’s no surprise that a young Shukla began learning Indian classical dance forms when she was five. She’s especially proficient in Kathak, one of the major classical dance forms from India.

Richa Shukla Moorjani is also trained in Bollywood, hip-hop, and jazz dance styles, which she performs at a professional level. Her YouTube channel and her Instagram have videos of her studio tutorials and some of her performances. Her talent has also landed her in music videos and commercials.

Moorjani performed alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas at an Indian awards show more than a decade ago. But perhaps the highlight of her career was performing as a backup dancer for Madhuri Dixit, a top Indian actress and dancer who is an inspiration for many other Indian dancers, including Moorjani.

Moorjani Began Acting in School

Besides dance, Moorjani also took to acting like a fish to water. She went from school and community plays to performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland with her high school.

Moorjani acquired her bachelor’s in arts degree, with a minor in theater and dance, at U.C. Davis. She also studied acting at the Barry John’s Acting School in Mumbai, India. The young woman relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career.

Richa Shukla Moorjani has made appearances in TV shows such as The Mindy Project, NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1, Sullivan & Son, and more. Her first major project was the 2015 Bollywood movie, X: Past Is Present.

Never Have I Ever is her first series lead role. Her character, Kamala, is studying at Caltech and hangs out with her cousin, Devi, played by newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

