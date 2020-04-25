|About Richa Moorjani
|Known As
|Richa Tanu Shukla
|Age
|30 Years
|Birth
|May 26, 1989 Alameda County, California
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 6½ inches
|Spouse
|Bharat Rishi Moorjani October 2019 - Present
|Parents
|Ramakant Shukla, Minnie Shukla
|Address
|Los Angeles, California
|Country
|United States
|Nationality
|American
|Job
|Actress, Dancer
|Alumni
|Barry John’s Acting School, University of California, Davis
|Awards
|Miss India Northern California (2008)
|Ethnicity
|Indian - American
|Shows
|Never Have I Ever
Mindy Kaling has brought together a talented cast of South Asian actors for the New Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age drama that premieres on April 27 marks the series lead debut of Richa Shukla Moorjani. The Indian-American actress, who has worked with Kaling in the past, is beyond talented. She’s someone you should keep an eye on; she’s going to be huge! Before she gets too famous for you to keep up with, our Richa Shukla Moorjani wiki will get you caught up with this amazing actress.
Richa Shukla Moorjani
Is from California
Born Richa Tanu Shukla on May 26, 1989 in Alameda County, California to Minnie and Ramakant Shukla. Richa, who is of Indian descent, was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Performing arts are a big part of Richa’s family. Her parents were part of a Bollywood band, Geetanjali, which performed all over California for over three decades. And Richa’s grandmother, Prabha Gopal, founded Bay Area Performing Arts.
Richa Shukla Moorjani shares her family’s deep connection to arts and their culture.
A pageant winner, she was crowned Miss India Northern California in 2008, going on to become the first runner-up in the Miss India USA pageant the same year.
Richa Shukla got married to another Indian-American, Bharat Rishi Moorjani, on October 19, 2019, with all the grandeur of a traditional Indian wedding.
Exactly 1 month since the most magical day of my life
Moorjani Is a Kathak Dancer
Given her family’s love for performing arts and their Indian culture, it’s no surprise that a young Shukla began learning Indian classical dance forms when she was five. She’s especially proficient in Kathak, one of the major classical dance forms from India.
I was blessed to have been put in Kathak dance classes 25 years ago because, aside from opening up the world of the arts to me at age 5, it also served as an anchor in connecting me to my roots and culture, growing up as a 1st generation South Asian in the 90's in California. Once a week, I would be surrounded by other young brown girls also navigating their hyphenated identities in the Silicon Valley, while learning a craft that is ancient, pure and completely uninfluenced by the west. I never really thought about it back then, as it started out as an extra curricular activity, but those hours I spent in class, with the sounds of the Tabla and bare feet slapping the floor in a garage without a mirror, smelling of brass from the bells around my feet and the faint scent of the motherland from the salwar kameez I wore (which never lost their scent no matter how many times they were washed) – those days truly became instrumental in forming my bicultural identity and have shaped so much of who I am today. Kathak helped me to fall in love with my culture and also to cultivate many important skills and qualities that are integral to my career as an actress and performing artist today, like: discipline, perseverance, physical and emotional stamina, respect for art in its purest form, hard work, resilience of spirit, the ability to find validation from within rather than seeking it externally, and always being rooted in where I'm from and never forgetting that, no matter where I live or what I do. When I practice Kathak, it feels like home and a place where I can truly dissolve into creativity and my truest self. I lose all sense of time and my thoughts disappear, and I feel connected to a very divine space. I'm grateful to Kathak and to my guru Srimati Anuradha Nag (disciple of Pandit Birju Maharajji) for giving me the confidence, inspiration and platform to explore other avenues of creative expression and for leading me to becoming the actress/artist I am today.
Richa Shukla Moorjani is also trained in Bollywood, hip-hop, and jazz dance styles, which she performs at a professional level. Her YouTube channel and her Instagram have videos of her studio tutorials and some of her performances. Her talent has also landed her in music videos and commercials.
Moorjani performed alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas at an Indian awards show more than a decade ago. But perhaps the highlight of her career was performing as a backup dancer for Madhuri Dixit, a top Indian actress and dancer who is an inspiration for many other Indian dancers, including Moorjani.
Moorjani Began Acting in School
Besides dance, Moorjani also took to acting like a fish to water. She went from school and community plays to performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland with her high school.
Moorjani acquired her bachelor’s in arts degree, with a minor in theater and dance, at U.C. Davis. She also studied acting at the Barry John’s Acting School in Mumbai, India. The young woman relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career.
Richa Shukla Moorjani has made appearances in TV shows such as The Mindy Project, NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1, Sullivan & Son, and more. Her first major project was the 2015 Bollywood movie, X: Past Is Present.
Never Have I Ever is her first series lead role. Her character, Kamala, is studying at Caltech and hangs out with her cousin, Devi, played by newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
