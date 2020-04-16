About Madelyn Cline Age 22 Years Birth December 21, 1997 Gender Female Parents Mark Cline, Pam Cline Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actor Alumni Pinewood Preparatory School Hometown Charleston, South Carolina

Outer Banks is the latest offering from Netflix which brings together a talented cast of young actors. In this teen adventure set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, we’re introduced to socio-economic groups of teens – the Pogues and the Kooks. Madelyn Cline plays Sarah, the Queen Bee of the Kooks who is drawn to the ringleader of the Pogues, John B. played by Chase Stokes. Their chemistry and her excellent portrayal of her character is one of the main attractions of this series. She’s certainly someone you need to keep an eye on. So we’ve got Madelyn Cline’s wiki to get you excited for her breakout show.

Madelyn Cline Is from South Carolina

Madelyn Cline was born on December 21, 1997 to Pam and Mark Cline. The family hails from Goose Creek in Charleston, South Carolina.

Pam Cline is a local real estate agent while Mark Cline is a Charleston Water System engineer. Her parents have been supportive of her acting ambitions, even taking her to New York for her acting gigs.

Young Madelyn attended Pinewood Preparatory School and Coastal Carolina University. She was also involved in the local pageant circuit.

Outer Banks was mostly filmed in Charleston, which makes the show all the more special for her. But despite the proximity, Cline had never been to the actual Outer Banks of North Carolina in her lifetime there.

In recent years, her acting jobs has kept her in Los Angeles, California but Outer Banks gave her the opportunity to visit home for a lengthy period of time.

Cline Began Modeling When She Was 10

As a child, Madelyn’s parents didn’t know that she wanted to work in the entertainment industry. It was only when the then fifth-grader asked her parents to take her to a casting call at the Millie Lewis Studio in North Charleston.

She made it through the auditions and ended up working as an extra in the Columbia movie set of a movie with the working title “Nailed” in 2008. When the movie hit theaters in 2015, it was called Accidental Love starring Jessica Biel and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Soon she and her mom flew to New York for eight weeks. Besides the usual touristy stuff, Madelyn did multiple commercials and photoshoots there. Among the nine jobs she did, Madelyn did photoshoots for Toys R Us, T-Mobile Verizon, Elidel pharmaceuticals, Hatkoff department stores of Europe and Parent & Child Magazine.

“We are really proud of her, and of how mature and professional she came across,” Pam said, adding that the experience helped Madelyn overcome her shyness.

Cline Appeared in Stranger Things

After her very busy New York trip, Cline did everything to build her resume. Besides developing her skills with ballet, vocals, and theatre training, she also added more acting and modelling credits.

She appeared in short films and had minor roles. Among her earliest recurring roles, she played Jessica in The Originals in 2016.

This won’t be Cline’s first Netflix rodeo. She appeared in two episodes of Stranger Things as Tina in 2017. Her co-star, Chase Stokes, had a minor role in the show the previous season.

Cline booked the Stranger Things role before she’d graduate high school, marking a turning point for her career. After filming her part, she decided to move to LA to pursue acting full-time.

Over the years she appeared in Vice Principals and the indie film, Boy Erased. Outer Banks marks her first major role and she’s set to become a breakout star in the YA genre.

