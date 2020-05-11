About Avi Rothman Known As Abraham Rothman Age 42 Years Birth October 20, 1977 Orange County, California Gender Male Siblings Ilan Rothman, Sarita Rothman, Yehudit Miriam Parents Dr. Ronald Rothman, Lilyana Rothman Nationality American Job Actor, Writer, Producer, and Director Alumni The Groundlings, Estancia High School Hometown Costa Mesa, California Fiancée Kristen Wiig

Former Saturday Night Live star, Kristen Wiig virtually returned to her old stomping ground for the show’s season 45 finale. The at-home broadcast saw Kristen Wiig drop some major pregnancy hints ahead of Mother’s Day. Viewers and her fans have since been speculating if Kristen Wiig and her fiancé Avi Rothman are expecting a child together. The couple has mostly been private about their relationship, letting a spokesperson do the talking on behalf of them most of the time. That of course, provokes some curiosity about Wiig’s husband-to-be. While we await baby news from them during the self-isolation, check out our Avi Rothman wiki.

Avi Rothman Grew up in Jewish Family in California

Born Abraham Rothman on October 20, 1977 to Dr. Ronald and Lilyana Rothman. Avi and his older siblings, Ilan, Sarita, and Yehudit were raised in Costa Mesa, California in a Jewish family.

Dr. Ron was born and raised in New York by his parents who immigrated to the US from Transylvania, Romania. When he was four years old, World War II broke out and Dr. Ron lost most of his extended family in concentration camps.

Advertisement

Ron moved to California for his residency where he met and married Lilyana. After a stint with the Peace Corps, they raised their children in Costa Mesa.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Linda Cardellini’s Partner, Steven Rodriguez

Avi’s eldest brother, Ilan Rothman studied medicine at the University of Chile and is now an anesthesiologist based in Portland, Oregon. His sister, Sarita studied art in Jerusalem. His brother, Yehudit studied psychology at USC.

Avi graduated from Estancia High School in Costa Mesa. Currently, the Rothman family including Avi is active in the local Jewish community. Avi’s acting workshops and interviews are even promoted in the community’s local publications.

Also Read: Miles Skinner – Meet Comedian Whitney Cummings’ Fiancé

Advertisement

Rothman Is a Comedic Actor and Filmmaker

The multi-hyphenate entertainer is an actor, writer, producer, and director. But his roots have been in comedy since he trained with the famous improv group, The Groundlings. Kristen Wiig is also a Groundlings alum.

Advertisement

His family was one of the inspirations that got him into comedy. Speaking about what drew him to comedy, Rothman said, “I guess I was always attracted to comedy ever since I was a kid. I remember I used to imitate my grandparents… I think a lot of people in my family had good senses of humor… My brother, who is ten years older than me, would always make me laugh. He always seemed to have an easy time finding humor in different situations.”

Don’t Miss: Jacquelyn Smith – Comedian Fortune Feimster’s Fiancée, Wiki and Other Facts

Working with a writer/director in his high school’s annual sketch show inspired him to pursue it as a career. Now his resume boasts several short films and TV appearances, including works created by him like Bunion, Ogden: The Inappropriate Yoga Guy and Modern Day Jesus co-created with director Oren Kaplan.

Advertisement

His growing career went parallel with the growth of YouTube and that inspired Rothman and his friends to make web comedy series.

Also Read: Nayel Nassar Wiki – Facts About the Fiancé of Bill Gates’ Daughter, Jennifer Gates

Advertisement

Rothman and Wiig Got Engaged in 2019

SNL’s Kristen Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove. After their divorce in 2009, she claimed she didn’t see herself marrying again. But she changed her mind after meeting Avi Rothman.

The world first found of their relationship when PDA-filled pictures of the couple’s Hawaiian vacation in 2016 surfaced online. Sources close to them claimed they had been together for a few months at that point.

After three years together, the couple was engaged in 2019. And now there’s speculation that they might be expecting their first child together.

Wiig’s at-home segment on the recent SNL finale seemed to hint that she is pregnant. Neither Wiig nor Rothman have confirmed the news.

Also Read: Facts About Jenny Slate’s Boyfriend-Turned-Fiancé, Ben Shattuck