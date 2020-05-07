About Steven Rodriguez Age 47 Years Birth August 4, 1972 Redwood City, California Gender Male Children Lilah Rose Rodriguez Parents Danielle Richards, Rafael Rodriguez Nationality American Job Makeup Artist Works For Sephora Fiancée Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini has played some memorable roles in ER, Scooby Doo, Mad Men, Avengers, and more. And in real life, she’s enjoying the sweetest love story of all. Her longstanding relationship with Steven Rodriguez goes well beyond her fame. They’ve been together for so long that they are #RelationshipGoals! We’re excited to see Cardellini in the second season of Dead to Me, but we’re even more interested in her spouse-to-be. Our Steven Rodriguez wiki turns the spotlight on the man behind Linda Cardellini…and some of her enviable looks.

Steven Rodriguez Is of Filipino Descent

Steven Rodriguez (occasionally referred to as Steve) was born on August 4, 1972 in Redwood City, California. He inherited a diverse heritage from his parents, Rafael Rodriguez and Danielle Richards.

Steven has Filipino ancestry from his father, who was born in Manila, Philippines, later settling in the U.S. His mother, also a native of Redwood City, has ancestry that can be traced to the UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Croatia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Danielle Richards passed away in 2009. Steven lost his father, Rafael Rodriguez, in 2017.

Rodriguez Is a Makeup Artist

Steven Rodriguez is an experienced makeup artist, so he’s personally behind some of Linda Cardellini’s lewks! Back in Redwood City, he is a makeup artist with Sephora. When he and Cardellini began dating, he was with Lorac in L.A.

Rodriguez is credited with doing the Mad Men star’s makeup for the short film Red. His one and only Instagram post reveals that he did her makeup during the Daddy’s Home press junket. He’s also given a hand to stylists at some of Cardellini’s photo shoots.

Behind the scenes for April's Goodhousekeeping 🌴🌴🌴💇🏻 Dave Stanwell 💄Steven Rodriguez Advertisement Posted by Linda Cardellini on Monday, March 28, 2016

It was also his job that brought him and the actress together.

“My fiancé [Steven Rodriguez] does my makeup,” she said. “I’ve known him since we were in middle school. We had been friends for a long time, and then one day 10 years ago, somebody mentioned to me that he had moved to LA to do makeup. I ran into him and was like, ‘Do my makeup! It’ll be really fun for both of us!’ And then about five years ago we got together. He makes me up for red carpet and editorial stuff. Sometimes I’ll do it myself and he’ll be like, ‘Do you want me to fix that?’ Since my daughter always sees him doing my makeup, she thinks that all daddies put on mommies’ makeup. [Laughs] In an ideal world!

Rodriguez currently focuses on childcare for their daughter while Cardellini’s acting career keeps her busy.

Rodriguez & Cardellini Are Childhood Sweethearts

Both Rodriguez and Cardellini hail from Redwood City. The first time they met was in grade school. According to the MCU actress, it was love at first sight for her.

“He was 11. He was the new kid at my school,” she said. “He could do amazing bike tricks and I was impressed. Not afraid to say it.”

They reconnected as adults in Los Angeles at the Lorac store where Rodriguez worked, and the sparks flew. By 2011, they were expecting their first child together.

Their daughter Lilah Rose Rodriguez was born in February 2012 after Cardellini went through a very difficult labor.

“Her heart rate dropped and she had the umbilical cord around her neck,” Cardellini recalled. “We had to do an emergency c-section. It was very intense and scary.”

The actress believes they are both very lucky to be alive after that experience.

In June 2013, Cardellini announced that she and Rodriguez were engaged. He proposed to her while they were in New York City, in the presence of her family and friends.

The couple seems happy to remain engaged for now; there’s no official date set for the wedding.

