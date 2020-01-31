Nayel Nassar Wiki: Facts About Bill Gates’ Daughter, Jennifer Gates’ Fiancé

About Nayel Nassar Known As Nael Nassar Age 29 Years Birth January 21, 1991 Chicago, Illinois Gender Male Siblings Sharaf Nassar Parents Fouad Nassar, Iman Harby Address California Country United States Nationality Egyptian Job Equestrian Owns Nassar Stables LLC Affiliation Evergate Stables Alumni Stanford University Fiancée Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates, Bill and Melinda Gates’ eldest child, announced her engagement to Nayel Nassar on January 29, 2020. Jennifer Gates’ fiance has become the subject of Internet gossip and comparisons to her titan of a father. While Nassar isn’t often in the spotlight for a billion-dollar fortune, philanthropy, or business acumen, he has quite the accomplishments to his name. Including helping Egypt qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics! And he and Jenn have a lot of shared interests they are passionate about. Our Nayel Nassar wiki elaborates on what a good match they make!

Nayel Nassar Is of Egyptian Descent

Born on January 21, 1991, in Chicago, Illinois, Nayel Nassar (occasionally spelled Nael Nassar) is a global citizen. He was raised in Kuwait, currently resides in California, and represents Egypt as an international equestrian.

Nayel and his brother, Sharaf’s parents, Iman Harby and Fouad Nassar are reportedly wealthy millionaires who own an architecture firm, Diwan Interiors International. They are Egyptian nationals and therefore their sons are of Egyptian descent.

Fouad Nassar has lived and studied in Giza and Cairo. Iman Harby is from Cairo, studied engineering at Cairo University and architecture at Alexandria University.

They are now based in Kuwait and California. Sharaf graduated from the University of Southern California. Nayel graduated in 2013 with a degree in economics from Stanford University, the same university Jennifer Gates attended.

Interestingly, Nayel is multilingual, fluent in English, Arabic, French, and German.

Nassar Is an Equestrian Who Will Compete in the 2020 Olympics

Nayel was around 10 years old when his parents got him his first horse. But he had been introduced to the sport when he was mere five years old.

The Nassar brothers began horse-rising when they were kids in Kuwait. While Sharaf pursued academics later, Nayel stuck to competitive show-jumping.

He was active in Stanford’s team and also represented Egypt on the international level. “It means a lot for me to represent my country, especially with how rough the political situation has been in Egypt for the last few years. There’s always added pressure when you are the only one raising your country’s flag, but it’s a great opportunity and I’m just trying to make Egypt proud,” said Nassar.

He has qualified in multiple competitions and won titles in Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Las Vegas, Las Vegas National Horse Show Winning Round CSI 3*, Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Del Mar, New York Masters CSI5* Grand Prix, and Rabat CSIO4* Designated Olympic Qualifier.

Perhaps no accomplishment of Nassar’s compares to his latest, that is being able to represent Egypt at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He joins Mohamed Taher Ziada, Sameh Al Dahan, and Abdul Qader Saeed for the first time in six decades that Egypt has qualified for show-jumping.

Given his family background and sporting achievements, Nassar has built quite a fortune. He’s no billionaire scion and his net worth hasn’t been calculated yet. Nonetheless, he has earned approximately $237,000 in prize winnings from his three major title wins alone.

In 2019 alone, he has earned approximately $10,000 worth of prizes. Back in 2013, he won his first Grand Prix title worth $1.0 million.

The following table illustrates Nassar’s career earnings and wins according to the Global Champions Tour (GCT).

Season Rank Earnings (in USD, approx.) 2019 16th in GCT Ranking $199,000 2018 105th in GCT Ranking $25,000 2017 73rd in GCT Ranking $12,500

Additionally, the Olympian’s family has a modest breeding business for his championship-winning horses, Nassar Stables LLC based in California. His mother, Iman Harby manages the stable.

Nassar Has Been Dating Jennifer Gates Since 2017

Nassar and Gates are both Stanford graduates, but that’s not what brought them together. It’s unclear when and how they met but they made their relationship Instagram official with a Valentine’s Day post in 2017.

They celebrated their first anniversary together in January 2018 and have featured on each other’s Instagrams often. It would seem that people from Nassar’s own country are skeptical about his abilities to keep up with the Microsoft founder’s eldest child.

While Nassar doesn’t have to prove anything, he’s a millionaire in his own right. Besides his own showjumping accomplishments, he and Jennifer have a lot in common. After all, Jennifer too is winning show-jumping equestrian.

And horses are what brought them together. As Jennifer said in an interview, “He’s a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible.”

Jennifer is the president of Evergate Stables in California, and Nassar is one of the equestrians that is part of Evergate’s team. Nassar’s winning horse, Lucifer V, is owned by Evergate.

Nassar and Gates announced their engagement on Instagram with sweet snaps of their snowy proposal. Bill and Melinda Gates also partook in their daughter’s special day with congratulatory posts on social media.

