Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb is ready to walk down the aisle. The morning show host got engaged to her boyfriend of six years, Joel Schiffman, over the weekend and made the announcement live on air on November 25. Kotb initially kept her relationship private, referring to her then-boyfriend as “Boots” on Today. But she eventually introduced her man to the world and has been open about adopting her daughters with him. Her fans have been curious about the man she’s now engaged to for a while. So we’ve got Joel Schiffman’s wiki for all the deets on Hoda Kotb’s husband-to-be.

Joel Schiffman Is a Financier

Colorado native Joel Aaron Schiffman was born on March 21, 1958. Not much is known about his early life, except that he has at least one sister, Beth Schiffman. But his present-day self is thriving, thanks to his career in the investment management field.

He acquired a BA in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1981. He went on to get certified as an investment management analyst from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1995.

Before he got his certification, he had risen in the ranks of investment banking company Kidder Peabody to become senior vice president. He returned to his home state to serve as the consulting group director of Smith Barney in Denver. After nine years there, he had a stint at Trail Ridge Capital as principal director of marketing.

In 2005, he returned to Los Angeles where he was senior VP of business development and client services at Reed, Conner & Birdwell. Over the years since, he’s built his portfolio as a finance executive, with the highest point of his career being his three-year stint as VP at Janus Henderson in New York.

When New York’s Schroder Investment Management restructured and expanded earlier this year, they brought Schiffman on board as Head of the U.S. Defined Contribution and Insurance Sales. He has been with Schroder since January 2019.

Schiffman Has a Daughter

Before Hoda Kotb, Schiffman was reportedly married and divorced. He has a daughter from his previous relationship.

Kyle Schiffman (born 1994) hails from Denver, Colorado. She’s currently in San Jose, California, studying at the Santa Clara University School of Law.

Kyle’s mother’s identity is unknown and Schiffman, who keeps a low profile himself, keeps details about his previous marriage private.

According to multiple reports, Kyle is supportive of her father’s relationship with Kotb. She has even stopped by the Today set and shared her experience on social media.

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Met at a Wall Street Event

Back when their relationship was new, Kotb had kept the identity of her boyfriend a secret. She often shared anecdotes about her romantic life on Today, referring to her man as “Boots” then.

But when photos of Kotb out on a date with her financier boyfriend surfaced, the cat was out of the bag. It didn’t take long for Internet sleuths to identify Joel Schiffman, prompting Kotb to introduce her boyfriend in 2015.

She has since been candid about her relationship, including gushing about the unusual way they met several times. Kotb met the investment manager in 2013, when she was invited to speak at an event for “Wall Street guys” who were “bored.”

Kotb stuck around to sign some autographs when Schiffman approached her. “They asked me to sign some books and one guy is like, ‘Can you sign it to my grandma?’ And this guy walks up and he’s like, ‘I’ll take a book.’ And I was like, ‘Who do you want me to write it to—your girlfriend, your wife, your aunt?’ And he goes, ‘Write it to me,’” recalled Kotb.

One time when recounting their meet-cute story, she said that she almost didn’t go out the night they met. But she still did and met her Wall Street guy.

Afterwards, a contact from the event emailed Schiffman, who, in turn, emailed Hoda. They went on a date, they clicked, and have been together since.

Kotb and Schiffman Adopted Two Daughters Together

After a 2007 cancer treatment left her unable to conceive, Kotb announced on Today in February 2017 that she had adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb, who was born on Valentine’s Day that year. Her middle name is all about the “joy” Hoda and Joel feel towards her.

Schiffman’s name was missing from the domestic adoption application documents. Nonetheless, Kotb stated that her daughter would be calling him “dad.”

The couple doubled their parenting joys when, in April 2019, Kotb announced through a live phone call that she had adopted a baby girl named Hope Catherine Kotb.

They are now taking their relationship to new heights! Kotb revealed to her co-anchors on November 25 that Schiffman proposed to her during a dinner at a beach on their recent Mexican vacation.

We can’t wait for Hoda Kotb’s wedding special on Today!

