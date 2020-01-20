|About Jacquelyn Marie Smith
|Known As
|Jax
|Age
|39 Years
|Birth
|February 2, 1980 Michigan
|Gender
|Female
|Siblings
|Christina Smith
|Parents
|Tina Achten Smith, Bruce Edward Smith
|Address
|Los Angeles, California
|Country
|United States
|Nationality
|American
|Job
|Kindergarten Teacher
|Alumni
|Chicago State University, Michagan State University
|Works For
|Citizens of the World Los Angeles
|Hometown
|Michigan
|Fiancée
|Fortune Feimster
Fortune Feimster of The Mindy Project fame is returning to her stand-up roots in a big way. The comedienne is the latest name joining Netflix’s lineup of stand-up specials, with Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty premiering on the streaming giant on January 21. Feimster is delving into her own life for comedic material, including coming out as a lesbian and her long-term relationship. Feimster has been with her fiancee, Jacquelyn Smith, for a while now, and we can see their shared sense of humor is what keeps them strong. With the much-anticipated stand-up feature from Fortune Feimster, it’s time to turn some of that spotlight onto her fiancee in Jacquelyn Smith’s wiki.
Jacquelyn Smith Is from Michigan
Jacquelyn Marie Smith was born on February 2, 1980. Her family is from Michigan, where she was born and raised.
Her father is Bruce Edward Smith, who resides in Royal Oak, Michigan. Tina Achten Smith, her mother, visits Jacquelyn and Feimster whenever the comedian’s show is in town, something that Smith documents on Instagram.
Advertisement
Jacquelyn, or Jax as she goes by, has a sister, Christina Smith, who often features on her Instagram along with their mother. Christina got married in 2019, with Jax and Fortune in the bridal party.
Advertisement
Also Read: Facts About Comedian Whitney Cummings’ Fiancé, Miles Skinner
Advertisement
Jax’s grandfather, Jack Edward Smith, passed away in 2017. Based on a tribute to him on her Instagram, it’s clear that Jack and his wife, Beverly Smith, adore Fortune.
Smith Is a Kindergarten Teacher
Both Jax and Christina Smith are graduates of Michigan State University. Jax acquired her bachelor’s degree in telecommunications management in 2002. She initially started her career in an administrative job in a company where she worked for five years.
She went on to graduate from Chicago State University in 2007, with a masters in elementary education and teaching. At the same time, she gained experience as a kindergarten teacher in a school district in Chicago.
From 2007 to 2016, Smith was an elementary school teacher in Chicago. She currently resides in L.A. with her fiancee and is a teacher at Citizens of the World Los Angeles.
Jax is clearly loved as a teacher as much as he adores her students. She’s often gushing about her adorable students being their best selves on her Instagram.
Don’t Miss: Facts About Jenny Slate’s Boyfriend-Turned-Fiancé, Ben Shattuck
Smith and Fortune Got Engaged in 2018
According to her instagram, Smith realized she was gay when she was in eighth grade. She’s out and proud and an inspiration for a lot of people in the LGBTQ+ community.
View this post on Instagram
I wore a pantsuit and took my best friend as my date to the 8th grade dance. I realized I was gay shortly after. Here's to being out and proud for 22 years! Sending love and strength to everyone that needs courage to live their truth. ❤️💛💚💙💜#nationalcomingoutday #outandproud #goldstar
In 2012, she met Emily Fortune Feimster, fresh off the heels of Last Coming Standing. They hit it off and have been together since.
After more than two years together, Smith and Feimster announced their engagement in January 2018. Feimster may have even popularized the viral term “feyoncé” with their cute Instagram announcement.
Feimster’s Mindy Project costar, Mindy Kaling, was among the first to publicly congratulate her. She even declared she would officiate their wedding.
There’s no wedding date in sight yet. But we hope Fortune and Jacquelyn give us a peek into their wedding with Mindy Kaling as the officiant.
Don’t Miss: Gianna Santos Wiki, Facts About the Stylist Engaged to Jonah Hill