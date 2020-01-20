About Jacquelyn Marie Smith Known As Jax Age 39 Years Birth February 2, 1980 Michigan Gender Female Siblings Christina Smith Parents Tina Achten Smith, Bruce Edward Smith Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Kindergarten Teacher Alumni Chicago State University, Michagan State University Works For Citizens of the World Los Angeles Hometown Michigan Fiancée Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster of The Mindy Project fame is returning to her stand-up roots in a big way. The comedienne is the latest name joining Netflix’s lineup of stand-up specials, with Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty premiering on the streaming giant on January 21. Feimster is delving into her own life for comedic material, including coming out as a lesbian and her long-term relationship. Feimster has been with her fiancee, Jacquelyn Smith, for a while now, and we can see their shared sense of humor is what keeps them strong. With the much-anticipated stand-up feature from Fortune Feimster, it’s time to turn some of that spotlight onto her fiancee in Jacquelyn Smith’s wiki.

Jacquelyn Smith Is from Michigan

Jacquelyn Marie Smith was born on February 2, 1980. Her family is from Michigan, where she was born and raised.

Her father is Bruce Edward Smith, who resides in Royal Oak, Michigan. Tina Achten Smith, her mother, visits Jacquelyn and Feimster whenever the comedian’s show is in town, something that Smith documents on Instagram.

Jacquelyn, or Jax as she goes by, has a sister, Christina Smith, who often features on her Instagram along with their mother. Christina got married in 2019, with Jax and Fortune in the bridal party.

Jax’s grandfather, Jack Edward Smith, passed away in 2017. Based on a tribute to him on her Instagram, it’s clear that Jack and his wife, Beverly Smith, adore Fortune.

Smith Is a Kindergarten Teacher

Both Jax and Christina Smith are graduates of Michigan State University. Jax acquired her bachelor’s degree in telecommunications management in 2002. She initially started her career in an administrative job in a company where she worked for five years.

She went on to graduate from Chicago State University in 2007, with a masters in elementary education and teaching. At the same time, she gained experience as a kindergarten teacher in a school district in Chicago.

From 2007 to 2016, Smith was an elementary school teacher in Chicago. She currently resides in L.A. with her fiancee and is a teacher at Citizens of the World Los Angeles.

Jax is clearly loved as a teacher as much as he adores her students. She’s often gushing about her adorable students being their best selves on her Instagram.

Smith and Fortune Got Engaged in 2018

According to her instagram, Smith realized she was gay when she was in eighth grade. She’s out and proud and an inspiration for a lot of people in the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2012, she met Emily Fortune Feimster, fresh off the heels of Last Coming Standing. They hit it off and have been together since.

After more than two years together, Smith and Feimster announced their engagement in January 2018. Feimster may have even popularized the viral term “feyoncé” with their cute Instagram announcement.

Feimster’s Mindy Project costar, Mindy Kaling, was among the first to publicly congratulate her. She even declared she would officiate their wedding.

There’s no wedding date in sight yet. But we hope Fortune and Jacquelyn give us a peek into their wedding with Mindy Kaling as the officiant.

