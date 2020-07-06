About Amanda Kloots Known As Amanda Kloots-Larsen, Amanda Cordero Age 38 Years Birth March 19, 1982 Gender Female Spouse Nick Cordero September 2017 - July 2020 (Death),

David Larsen (Divorced) Children Elvis Eduardo Cordero Siblings Anna Kloots - Jay Parents Fred Kloots, Maureen Kloots Nationality American Job Fitness Trainer Alumni American Musical and Dramatic Academy, GlenOak High School Hometown Canton, Ohio

Amanda Kloots-Larsen lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to coronavirus on July 5, 2020. Kloots had been documenting the Broadway star’s health battle on social media for months. And she occasionally shared stories about their relationship too. Kloots, who is currently a sought after fitness trainer, met Cordero through the stage and shared the same love for the performing arts. Our Amanda Kloots-Larsen wiki reveals more about their marriage and her career.

Amanda Kloots-Larsen’s Family and Education

Amanda Kloots was born on March 19, 1982 to Maureen and Fred Kloots. Amanda and her siblings, including her younger sister, Anna grew up in Canton, Ohio and were students at GlenOak High School.

“I had a wonderful childhood,” said Kloots. “I come from a big family, 5 kids, and we did everything together. We all were in the arts, played instruments, danced, or sang in choir.”

Kloots is the only one among her siblings who didn’t go to a four-year college program. But is grateful her parents supported her performing arts dreams.

Before she’d start her showbiz career in New York, Amanda was showcasing her star quality in school. She caught the theater bug when she was among the students in Pleasant View Middle School selected to participate in a GlenOak production of Fiddler on the Roof.

Amanda moved to New York after graduating from high school in 2000 and established her stage career there. By the time her sister would come to New York to study fashion, Amanda was an adapted New Yorker who showed her sister around.

Her sister, Anna would marry a fellow GlenOak graduate-turned-magician in New York, Joshua Jay. And Amanda was the key to bringing Anna and Joshua together.

Amanda Kloots-Larsen’s Career

Kloots’ Was a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall

The Ohio native began learning dance when she was enrolled in a performing arts oriented primary school when she was nine. She went to ballet classes after school and performed with the Canton Ballet in high school.

Kloots went on to study at the two-year conservatory of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. Two days before graduating in 2002, she got a part in the national tour of 42nd Street. Her first professional gig lasted 14 months.

Her career breakout was when she landed a spot with the iconic high-kick troupe, The Rockettes and performed with them at Radio City Music Hall for two Christmas seasons. It was a dream come true for Kloots who first saw the Rockettes live when she was 6.

She auditioned unsuccessfully twice, including making it to the advanced round before getting cut. After some coaching from other Rockettes on 42nd Street, she made it in her third try and performed in the middle line where the tallest Rockettes always dance.

Her Broadway career though had its ups and downs. She went through tough auditions, endured rejections, and had to overcome closures of her shows. She performed in Bullets, Follies and Good Vibrations on Broadway and in national tours of Monty Python’s Spamalot and Young Frankenstein.

During her performing career, Kloots was a contributor for Just Desserts NYC, a desserts-themed blog. A fitting job for a sweet-tooth who grew up next door to a Dairy Queen.

Kloots Is a Fitness Trainer

When she was between jobs in her theater career, Kloots supplemented her income working as fitness trainer. It wasn’t difficult for someone who had a passion for it through dance.

Her Broadway dreams were going nowhere when she decided to focus more on her fitness job. “The Rope & The Dance & The Body” fitness class by Amanda Kloots began in 2016. Combining cross training with powerful dance a la Rockettes and using a jump rope, Kloots’ workout helps burn calories and build muscle.

Kloots made the difficult decision of giving up on her Broadway aspirations to build her fitness brand. But as business picked up and there was a growing demand for her fitness classes, her regrets vanished.

Kloots Was Previously Married to David Larsen

Amanda Kloots met a fellow musical theater artist, David Larsen when they were both cast in a production of Good Vibrations. They were married for seven years and occasionally spent time apart when they were on tours.

During a dry spell in her theater career, Kloots and Larsen’s marriage broke down. Kloots said getting divorced at 32 was “unexpected” since she thought their relationship was getting better.

A year before her divorce, she met Nick Cordero when they were both cast in Bullets Over Broadway. Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance.

They became friends and after her divorce, began dating. Cordero and Kloots got married on September 3, 2017 in New York City. Their son, Elvis Eduardo Cordero was born on June 10, 2019.

Cordero had a long battle with coronavirus complications over 95 days. He missed his son’s first birthday while Kloots relayed updates on her husband’s health on social media.

Nick Cordero passed away of coronavirus complications on July 5, 2020. He was 41. He is survived by Kloots and their son, Elvis.

