The coronavirus pandemic could not stop Raven-Symoné from getting married to her girlfriend, Miranda Maday, during Pride Month. The backyard wedding comes as a surprise for some of the Raven’s Home star’s fans, but they are ecstatic for her. It’s unknown when the former child star, Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman. met Maday and how long they’ve been together, so her fans are curious about her newlywed partner. So we’ve scoured the Internet to compile Miranda Maday’s wiki to introduce you to Raven-Symoné’s wife.

Miranda Maday Was a Set Assistant

Miranda Vera Maday was born on August 6, 1987 to Greg Maday and Theresa DePaolo Maday. A resident of Los Angeles, her life and career are based in California.

Maday graduated from UCLA in 2013, but had been working in the entertainment industry long before that. She started as a research and development intern at John Wells Productions in 2008. In 2011, Maday was a set assistant on the Warner Bros production, The Gangster Squad.

In 2012-2013, she was a personal assistant who had to travel with her boss to magazine shoots, recording sessions, and other appointments. Miday also liaised between her unnamed famous boss and the rest of the entourage.

After working as an executive assistant for the president of Universal Studios, Jimmy Horowitz, Miranda Maday was back working for an unnamed celebrity. This time her job entailed managing the social media profiles of this person.

That led to her current job as a social media manager of Off The Menu, an invite-only app that lets users received a free item at many restaurants in L.A. Since 2017, Maday has been creating marketing content for Off The Menu and growing its social reach.

Maday and Raven Got Married in a Low-Key Ceremony

Though she manages social media profiles at work, Miranda Maday is not very active on her personal profiles. So, information on her is scarce. Though she did break the news of her marriage to Raven-Symoné on her Instagram along with the Disney alum herself.

The That’s So Raven star announced her surprise wedding on June 18. They kept the event low-key due to the pandemic, with a cute backyard wedding.

Maday’s chic white jumpsuit and veil matched Raven’s black jumpsuit and accessories. But the sweetest symbols of their union are their ring finger tattoos of their shared personal monogram.

Raven-Symoné’s fans and famous friends are overjoyed at the news. Her co-stars are among those flooding the comments section of their wedding posts with congratulatory messages.

Maday Appears to Be a Mom

Miranda Pearman-Maday has made very few posts on social media. But, in her few old pictures, she is seen with a baby. And her own mom even wished her a happy Mother’s Day.

So, it appears that she was a mom long before she married Raven, though this hasn’t been confirmed. Maday’s past relationships aren’t known either.

