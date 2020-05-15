About Elly Brown Known As Elizabeth Anna Brown Age 42 Years Birth January 30, 1978 Gender Female Siblings Rob Brown, Larissa Brown Roughton, Michael Patrick Brown Parents Carrie Brown, Mike Brown Address Las Vegas, Nevada Country United States Nationality American Job Musician Hometown Montgomery, Pennsylvania Fiancé Rick Lax

Rick Lax is bringing magic to Facebook with his entertaining hacks. The Las Vegas-based entertainer is a wiz at Facebook marketing. But one of the reasons he is a proponent for Facebook is because it brought him and his girlfriend, now fiancée, together. Lax’s soon-to-be wife, Elly Brown is a known name in the influencer circuit and inspiration for her followers for what she has overcome. Our Elly Brown wiki celebrates this awesome woman.

Elly Brown Is from Pennsylvania

Born Elizabeth Anna Brown on January 30, 1978, she goes by Elly Brown. She’s one of four children born to Mike and Carrie Brown. The family is from Montgomery, Pennsylvania but Elly and her siblings now live in other states.

Elly’s father, Mike served in the US Air Force. Her brother, Michael followed in their father’s footsteps and served in the military too.

Advertisement

Mike Brown passed away in April 2019. He is survived by his wife Carrie and his children Elly, Michael, Larissa, and Rob.

My beautiful Mom and the beautiful family she led and raised ❤️❤️❤️ Posted by Elly Brown on Sunday, May 12, 2019

Also Read: Telli Swift – Facts About Deontay Wilder’s Fiancée

Advertisement

Brown Is a Musician

After seeing her sister, Larissa thriving in theatre school Elly Brown aspired to perform on Broadway. Her dream brought her to Las Vegas, Nevada in pursuit of a music career.

Advertisement

She performs with the Vegas-based a cappella group, The Sound Collage and vintage themed touring group, The Beverly Belles. She also performed on cruise ships, worked as a presenter, and performed with iconic Jubilee showgirls troupe.

Her early career included modelling, performing with her groups, and also acting in indie films like Alien Domicile. Since surviving cancer, she’s turned into a social media influencer and an inspiring activist.

Advertisement

You can listen to her sing on her social media, especially her YouTube channel. Brown also keeps her followers updated on her health through social media.

Don’t Miss: Dennis Quaid’s Fiancée, Laura Savoie Wiki and Facts To Know

Brown Survived Oral Cancer

Elly had a small white patch on her tongue since high school but it wasn’t until she was in Vegas that she found out what it was. On her dentist’s advice, she had that patch on her tongue checked every two years. In 2017, her dentist saw a lump on her tongue and told her it was oral cancer.

Advertisement

Brown’s treatment began soon after, with a surgery to remove the lump from the back of her tongue. She had a minor speech impediment because of it but returned to work within two months.

Her initial scans were clear, but as months passed and the pain didn’t subside, Elly got checked again. Sure enough, her cancer had returned more aggressively than before.

Also Read: Alex Honnold’s Fiancée – Facts About Sanni McCandless

“I went back to him and demanded a biopsy, and sure enough, the cancer had returned aggressively-stage three squamous cell carcinoma,” said Brown.

Brown underwent surgery once again at UCLA Medical. But she was also facing the dilemma of never being able to perform as a singer again.

“He performed a hemi-glossectomy (removal of half of the tongue), and replaced the bit of jaw bone that was in the margins of the tumour with bone from my right leg.” Brown further added that they used muscle and skin from her leg to build a flap to put in place of the missing half of the tongue so her “new tongue” would have its own blood supply.

As a precaution, doctors removed the lymph nodes in her left side. She further underwent thirty rounds of radiation and two rounds of chemotherapy.

Also Read: Gianna Santos Wiki, Facts About the Stylist Engaged to Jonah Hill

The speech impediment as a result of the treatment meant she could no longer do voiceover or on-camera work. She also has all scars on her body and lip, missing teeth, and can’t gain weight easily. She relied on a wheelchair for months and had to speech and swallowing therapy.

But she turned it into a positive, grateful to survive it. Brown continues to sing, something her fiancé Rick Lax is mighty proud of. She also doesn’t hide the scars which are proof of her strength.

GIRL WITH HALF A TONGUE AUDITIONS FOR A BROADWAY SHOW 😮🎶 People with cancer or disabilities are gonna wanna see this. 😮🎶Chicago The Musical #thesearchforroxie Posted by Elly Brown on Monday, October 14, 2019

She began filming videos and returned to social media to show off her battle scars and cool “leg tongue.” In time, she has turned into an inspiration for those battling cancer and their loved ones.

Through her YouTube and Instagram, Brown advises her followers to get regular checkups and how to cope with cancer treatments.

Shortly after losing her father, Elly found out she could have breast cancer. But she is undeterred. As she documents her options, Elly has the confidence to get through it just as her mother survived breast cancer. She’s also detailing her possible treatment plans and seeking advise from followers who battled breast cancer too.

Rick Lax first connected with Elly Brown through Facebook. They have been together through her cancer battle and he even set up a Facebook support group for her.

Don’t Miss: YouTuber Catherine Paiz – Wiki and Facts About Austin McBroom’s Fiancée