Fact Check Are Rick Lax’s Energy Drinks Hacks Real

Claim Are Rick Lax’s Energy Drinks Hacks video real? Rating

False Origin

A video by Rick Lax (you may have heard the name) is doing the rounds on the Internet, particularly Facebook, for some incredible tricks. Titled “ENERGY DRINK HACKS YOU’VE NEVER SEEN!,” the video shows Lax dousing day-to-day objects with energy drinks and bending them like clay. A good few have seen the video and have either attempted it or shared it with people who love their Red Bull. But do energy drinks really have some malleability power? Here’s what you need to know before you go buying Monster by the dozen.

Rick Lax’s Energy Drink Hacks Goes Viral

Rick Lax posted a video in January 2020 showcasing a variety of tricks using energy drinks like Red Bull and Monster. Only the first trick in, you can see why this is viral-worthy.

Lax does some incredible feats like sealing a cut-up balloon with Red Bull and blowing it up again, turning eggs cooked in energy drinks into an unbreakable rubbery elastic, and even bending a solid hammer doused in energy drink.

Advertisement

As entertaining as his video is, it shows energy drinks in a way that has never been seen before. Pretty soon, this video was being forwarded by friends and family of people who have what is perceived as a concerning addiction to energy drinks.

A good lot of these folks have learned about the video through their moms. And these Facebook moms and concerned relatives are using this video to caution others about the dangers of consuming too many energy drinks.

There are also people who supposedly attempted these tricks themselves with no success. That’s probably because these hacks aren’t exactly real and should be taken as entertainment rather than a doomsday warning on energy drinks.

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Are Koalas “Functionally Extinct?”

Rick Lax Is a Magician

For the uninitiated, Rick Lax is a talented magician from Michigan who has recently built popularity on Facebook. Born on April 7, 1982, Lax took to magic at the mere age of five. After completing his law studies, he began working as consultant for his idol, David Copperfield.

Advertisement

Lax has proven to be a creative mastermind for magic-related shows. Not only did he work behind the scenes at Copperfield’s shows, he also created the SyFy show Wizard Wars.

Advertisement

He is also one of the very few people who have managed to fool Penn and Teller in their CW show Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

While Lax continues to work as a consultant for TV and live shows, he began taking his own magic tricks to Facebook. With low-budget and not-so-extraordinary videos, Lax is leading a new phenomenon of the magic genre of online videos.

One of the top influencers on Facebook with his channel Rick Lax’s Favorite Videos, he records over 846 million views a month and attracts 4.1 million followers.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: FACT CHECK: Is Misty Loman Mugshot Timeline A Result Of Meth Use?

Lax’s Energy Drink Hack Is Really a Magic Hack

Those who are sending Lax’s video to their Monster-lovin’ friends are missing the entire title. Rick writes “ENERGY DRINK HACKS YOU’VE NEVER SEEN! (Amazing ‘Magic Hacks’ from Rick Lax).” Emphasis on the Magic Hacks.

Those on the receiving end of the lectures on consuming energy drinks, of course, noticed it and are entertained not just by Lax’s clean and believable showmanship, but also by those who believed it to be real.

Advertisement

A magician never reveals their secrets, but it doesn’t stop viewers from speculating. The most popular theory cites that Lax uses latex props to bend and stretch in the video. Sleight of hand is also being thrown in the mix.

Smart editing effects isn’t one of the main theories in consideration. Lax makes each trick seem it was done in one take, almost like a live show in front of an audience.

A few sharp eyes have noticed there are some cuts between a few tricks. For instance, the stretchy egg trick doesn’t appear to be a continuous shot. Also, some have pointed out that the three eggs that turned into rubber look far too identical to be real.

If you are still receiving this video under the guise of “Dangers of Energy Drinks,” know that Lax has clearly stated in the description that it is a parody video. Therefore, just take it with a grain of salt and enjoy more of Lax’s entertaining “Hacks.”

Don’t Miss: [FACT CHECK] Is Monster Energy Ham Real?