Earl Thomas, the free safety for the Baltimore Ravens, had a seemingly picture-perfect relationship with his wife, Nina Heisser. They had been together long before his NFL career and had never shied from showing how much they love each other. But an incident in April shattered that image. Nina Heisser was arrested for pointing a weapon on Earl Thomas for allegedly cheating on her. Our Nina Heisser wiki details the incident and more on Earl Thomas’ wife.

Nina Heisser and Earl Thomas Are High School Sweethearts

Nina Teresa Baham-Heisser was born on October 9, 1989. She, her siblings Kayla and Ryan, and parents Troy Heisser and Annita Baham are from New Orleans, Louisiana but are based in Orange, Texas, Earl Thomas’ hometown.

Earl Thomas III (born May 7, 1989) attended West Orange-Stark High School where he was a standout football player. It was in junior year when he met Nina Baham-Heisser in their first period Spanish class.

They hung out as friends for months till Thomas mustered the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend. They were together since then, through Thomas’ selection in the 2010 NFL draft and his entire career.

Thomas played with the Seahawks till 2018 and currently plays with the Baltimore Ravens. They divided their time between Washington and their native Orange. Heisser studied at Bellevue Community College in Washington from 2010 to 2014.

My family 🙂 Kayla Michelle Troy Heisser Ryan Heisser& Nina Posted by Annita Baham on Friday, September 14, 2012

Thomas and Heisser Married in 2016

Thomas proposed to Heisser at his annual youth football camp event in 2015. They married the following year at Chateau Cocomar in Houston.

Their Versailles-inspired wedding was fit for royalty, complete with Thomas wearing a diamond-encrusted crown and regal cape. Among the wedding guests were Thomas’ Seattle Seahawks teammates, Ciara, and her beau Russell Wilson.

Heisser and Thomas Have Three Children

The longtime couple are parents to three children – two daughters and a son. Their eldest daughter, Kaleigh (born on September 24, 2012) was the flower girl at their wedding.

Their younger daughter, Kamila, was born on November 21, 2017. Their only son, Vee, was born on December 6, 2018.

The parents run an Instagram page for the three kids. But Kaleigh is the real star who launched her YouTube channel in January.

Heisser Was Arrested for Pointing a Gun at Thomas

Thomas and Heisser’s marriage took a turn in April when Heisser was arrested in Austin. According to police reports, Heisser pulled a gun on her husband when she caught him cheating on her.

Police who responded to an incident at a rental home in East Austin found Nina chasing the free safety in the parking lot with a knife. Thomas had a loaded gun in his hand which police determined he had taken from her. The officers also found out that the situation escalated when Nina caught him in bed with another woman in that house.

The cops ordered both to drop their weapons and get on the ground. The couple complied and Nina was arrested after that incident.

Heisser was charged with first-degree felony family violence for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her sister, Kayla and Thomas’s brother’s ex-wife, Camisha Garlow who is also Nina’s longtime friend were with her. They too were arrested and charged.

Thomas is listed as the victim of the domestic violence incident. By his account, he and Nina got into an argument about his drinking. He left with his brother Seth Thomas, Garlow’s ex, and came to that rental home where there were two women.

The next morning, he reportedly woke up to Nina screaming and pointing a gun at him. He claimed he grappled for the firearm from her when she began hitting him. His alleged mistress reportedly called the police.

Heisser corroborated his account but said she took his gun to “scare” him. She had taken out the magazine thinking it wouldn’t fire but was unaware there was a round in the chamber.

Heisser was released on a $25,000 bond, Garlow on $15,000 bond and Baham-Heisser on $10,000 bond. They are due to appear in court in June.

