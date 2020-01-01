Eli Manning’s Wife: Abby Mcgrew, Wiki, Age, Family, Early Life and Facts To Know

About Abby Mcgrew Known As Abby Manning, Abby Lauren Mcgrew Age 36 Years Birth August 25, 1983 Gender Female Spouse Eli Manning April 2008 - Present Children Charlie Elisha Manning, Caroline Olivia Manning, Lucy Thomas Manning, Ava Frances Manning Siblings Molly, Lacey Parents Susan McGrew, Thomas “Tom” McGrew Jr. Address New Jersey and Oxford, Mississippi Country United States Nationality American Alumni University of Mississippi, Brentwood Academy Hometown Nashville, Tennessee

Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning stepped onto the field for the first time in three months in the December 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. At the time, the focus was not only on Manning, but also his family members present at the game, particularly his wife. Abby McGrew and Eli Manning had a rule that she wouldn’t attend any Giants vs. Eagles games. But this one was special because, as Manning said, it was his first game in months and who knows how long he can continue to play in the NFL? Through these last few seasons, which have been tough on Manning, his wife has been his strongest pillar of support. Our Abby McGrew wiki celebrates this amazing woman who remains Eli Manning’s stronghold.

Abby McGrew Is from Tennessee

Abby Lauren McGrew was born on August 25, 1983 to Thomas “Tom” McGrew Jr. and Susan McGrew. Abby and her sisters, Lacey and Molly, were raised in a prominent family from Nashville, Tennessee.

Tom McGrew’s father, Thomas Neely McGrew Sr., was a World War II vet and well-known banker who served as the mayor of Columbia, Tennessee from 1958 to 1962. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 91.

Advertisement

Abby grew up in Brentwood and graduated from the prestigious Brentwood Academy.

Abby’s mother Susan works in information technology and communication sales in Nashville. Abby’s sister Molly appears to have moved to New York.

Also Read: Rachel Bush Wiki, Facts About Jordan Poyer’s Wife

McGrew Met Eli Manning at Ole Miss

Eli Manning (born January 3, 1981) hails from the NFL royal family that includes his father, Archie Manning, and brother, Peyton Manning. Unlike Peyton who opted to play for the Tennessee Vols in college, Eli chose his father’s alma mater, the University of Mississippi.

Advertisement

It was during his days as an Ole Miss Rebel that he met his future wife, Abby McGrew. He was a junior and she was a freshman at Ole Miss when they met in the spring of 2002.

After dating through their spring semester, Eli started the 2002-03 season with the Rebels as the official boyfriend of Abby McGrew, a member of the Kappa Delta sorority’s Alpha Mu chapter.

Abby and Eli remain committed to their alma mater that brought them together. In 2012, they donated $1.0 million to set up a needs-based academic scholarship at Ole Miss.

Advertisement

Also Read: Anna Croskrey Wiki: Facts About Los Angeles Rams Player Cooper Kupp’s Wife

McGrew and Manning Married in 2008

Abby was by Manning’s side throughout his football career, including when he signed with the New York Giants after the 2004 NFL Draft. When he’d go to New York for his NFL career, McGrew was with him and even studied fashion in New York.

After half a decade together, Manning proposed to his girlfriend in 2007. They planned a destination wedding in Mexico the following year.

Abby and Eli tied the knot on April 19, 2008, at the One & Only Palmilla resort along the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, Mexico. Manning was fresh off his first Super Bowl win that year and was the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Abby, dressed in a Monique Lhuillier creation, had her sisters as bridesmaids. Eli’s brothers, Peyton and Cooper, were his groomsmen.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Philip Rivers’ Wife and the Mother of 9, Tiffany Rivers

Abby and Eli Have Four Children

Since Eli began his Giants career, he and his wife have made New Jersey their home. But they also maintained a residence at Oxford, Mississippi, where they went to college at Ole Miss.

It was at Oxford that they welcomed their first child together, their daughter Ava Frances, on March 21, 2011. Their second daughter, Lucy Thomas, was born on June 17, 2013, and third daughter, Caroline Olivia, was born on January 29, 2015.

We welcome another Manning to the @Giants Family, Eli and Abby's second daughter, Lucy Thomas born June 17, 2013 — New York Giants (@Giants) July 4, 2013

The Mannings became a party of six in 2019, when they welcomed their fourth child, Charles “Charlie” Elisha Manning, on February 3. This is the couple’s first son together.

Don’t Miss: Jessica Ditzel Wiki, Facts About Joe Rogan’s Wife