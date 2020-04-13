About Masha Diduk Known As Mariya Diduk Age 27 Years Birth September 26, 1992 Kyiv, Ukraine Gender Female Address Wynnewood, Oklahoma Country United States Nationality Ukrainian Job Model, Nanny Affiliation Genetics Model Management, Envy Model Management, MMG Models Alumni Bucks County Community College Boyfriend Kyle Carter

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is the gift that keeps on giving. From the eccentric Joe Exotic to the meme-worthy, jet-skiing James Garretson, the docuseries has the wildest characters than any other Netflix original. And among those interviewed in the series, we are introduced to Masha Diduk. At the end of the series, she was hired by Jeff Lowe to be a nanny to his kids. Now fans of the show are wondering if she’s still employed by the Lowes. Our Masha Diduk wiki is here to answer where she is now.

Masha Diduk Is from Ukraine

Born on September 26, 1992, Masha Diduk hails from Kyiv, Ukraine.

After moving to the U.S., Diduk studied chemistry at Bucks County Community College in Newton, Pennsylvania. She was in Newton from 2011 to 2015. She later spent some time living in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diduk is currently in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, where Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren Lowe are managing the zoo. Before working for them, she was a cocktail server at a Vegas nightclub.

Diduk Is a Model

In the final episode of Tiger King, Jeff told the then-pregnant Lauren that he would pick the nanny.

“If you’re going to bring anyone, why bring anyone that’s not enjoyable to look at,” he said?

And who could be more stunning than a model?!

Masha Diduk has been modelling since at least 2009. She was first signed with Wilhelmina Models in Pennsylvania, before she moved to Las Vegas. She was a waitress and party pit dealer in Vegas, while continuing with modelling.

Dreaming about providenceMaybe we’ve been living with our eyes half openMaybe we’re bent and broken Posted by Masha Diduk on Wednesday, May 4, 2011

After bouncing between multiple agencies, Diduk signed with MMG in 2010 and ENVY in 2014, as well as Genetics Model Management. While her professional body of work is not known, she does have some sultry swimwear pictorials on Instagram.

Diduk Has a Boyfriend

A look at her Facebook history reveals that this Ukrainian beauty has dated on and off. She hasn’t been active on her profile since 2018, but her last status said she’d been in a relationship since February 2018.

Currently, she is dating one Kyle Carter, with whom she spent Valentine’s Day. He’s a VIP Host at Wynn Las Vegas.

Carter studied criminal law at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas. As per his latest Instagram post, he’s hung out at Joe Exotic’s Oklahoma zoo and cheekily declared Carole Baskin to be guilty in her husband’s disappearance.

Where Is Masha Diduk Now?

ICYMI, Jeff Lowe is currently managing Joe Exotic’s zoo while the Tiger King is in federal prison. The zoo, however, is not in great shape, so Lowe is in the process of relocating the animals and business elsewhere.

As seen on Tiger King, Jeff and Lauren Lowe hired Masha Diduk as a nanny for their young daughter, Sarah. She has been working for them part-time since September 2019, while Jeff and Lauren are working at the zoo.

According to the after-show, Tiger King and I, which was released on April 12, Diduk is still working with the Lowes. The current coronavirus pandemic has even brought the modelling industry to a standstill. With more time on her hands and Sarah’s parents being busy with the zoo, Diduk is still watching the little girl.

She’s discovered newfound fame with her Tiger King connection as is seen through her Instagram engagement. But she’s always been something of an animal lover, if her old posts are anything to go by.

