Joe Exotic Net Worth: How Did the “Tiger King” Make His Fortune?

Joe Exotic has a second turn at fame with Netflix’s docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The true-crime series highlights the lengths Joe Exotic has gone to keep his private zoo running. The vibrant personality he is, Joe Exotic has had many simultaneous careers. While his exact net worth hasn’t been calculated, it is estimated that he built a fortune of millions. So how did Joe Exotic earn his wealth?

Joe Exotic Came from a Wealthy Rural Family

Born Joseph Schreibvogel, he is one of five children raised in a rural farming family in Kansas. The family was wealthy but the kids were far from pampered.

Joe doesn’t have fond memories from when he was a child. He claims that he and his siblings were born only to be farmhands.

Advertisement

His father, whom locals referred to Francie, decided to get into the racehorse breeding business. He relocated the family first to a property in Wyoming that Joe describes was massive enough to be an entire mountainside. He would later move them to a ranch in Texas where the family lived in a large eight-bedroom house.

Joe would later receive $250,000 in family inheritance from a wealthy grandfather.

Also Read: What Happened to “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s Husband Travis Maldonado?

Joe Started His Zoo in His Brother’s Name

Joe wasn’t close to anyone in his family, except his older brother Garold Wayne Schreibvogel. Garold shared Joe’s love for animals and dreamed of owning a zoo of exotic animals.

Joe had a stint as a cop, got disowned by his father for coming out of the closet, tried to kill himself and underwent rehab from that accident in Florida. He would later open a pet store in Arlington with Garold and his first husband, Brian Rhyne.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Everything You Need To Know About Big Cat Rescue Founder, Carole Baskin

The brothers ran the store successfully, expanding it with more cages and more animals. But in October 1997, Garold was killed by a drunk driver.

Advertisement

The family won $140,000 in a lawsuit related to Garold’s death. Joe, who had too many bad memories in Texas at that point, left the state with Rhyne.

He bought 16 acres of land in Wynnewood, Oklahoma from that money and opened the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Memorial Park in 1999. The zoo’s latest incarnation was famous as The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park or GW Exotic.

General admission to the zoo was $15 for an adult and $10 for children. But the biggest income source was a special VIP tour that cost $175 per person. For an extra $50, visitors could also enjoy playtime with the baby animals and get a selfie with them.

Along with donations, the zoo reported total revenue of $117,022 in 2001. That number grew to $539,320 in 2006.

Joe turned himself into a brand from his very own gift shop. He sold everything from alcohol to skincare products in the gift shop. He also opened a pizza joint and a bar not far from the zoo.

Joe Sold Animal Cubs for Profit

When Joe first started his zoo, exotic pet owners dropped off the animals they were disenchanted with. After starting with a deer, buffalo, mountain lion and a bear, the park grew to house tigers, lions, alligators, and even ligers.

His beef would animal rights groups would also begin as soon as the zoo opened. His first reported animal cruelty incident was when he shot and killed a flock of emaciated emus.

The zoo was struggling to keep up with the growing number of animals. Rhyne would pass away in 2001 and Joe would move on with JC Hartpence, who helped Joseph Schreibvogel become Joe Exotic.

Hartpence helped Joe develop a traveling animal and magic show that would visit malls, fairs, and other venues and let people pet tiger cubs. Joe would be the flamboyant frontman of the show under different stage names, but most notoriously as Joe Exotic.

With the growing zoo and the show’s popularity, the zoo also hired more employees. According to some reports, Joe reduced costs by paying the zoo staff $150 a week. It is below minimum wage but he also provided room and board and most of these people came from rough backgrounds.

Some of the employees couldn’t afford food and would eat the expired goods donated by a department store for the animals. When Joe opened a restaurant, he got in trouble for using the same expired products for ingredients.

Among the new employees was Joe’s future husband, John Finlay. Around that time, his relationship with Hartpence broke down over Hartpence’s growing drug issues and the management of the zoo.

Hartpence wanted to run the zoo as a rehab and rescue sanctuary for animals. Joe wanted to keep breeding the animals and selling them for a profit.

Hartpence would leave the zoo and Joe continued his cub-breeding and cub-petting ventures which made him an enemy of animal rights activists like Carole Baskin. Moreover, these activists were questioning the conditions under which the animals were kept.

To reduce costs, Joe fed the animals roadkill and expired grocery store products. It’s unknown how much Joe sold tiger cubs for. But Finlay said in the docuseries that Joe would earn a $2000 profit on the sale of one cub.

Joe didn’t earn much of a profit from his popular YouTube broadcasts and country music career, all aimed at disparaging Carole Baskin, but made the bulk of his money from selling animals.

Don’t Miss: All About Camp Jened, The Inspiring Summer Camp in Netflix’s “Crip Camp”

Joe Filed for Bankruptcy

When Baskin and other activists began calling venues and getting Joe’s shows cancelled, he launched a furious campaign against them. Baskin was the focus of most of his hatred through his home studio YouTube show and music.

To up the ante, he began using Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary logo and name in his shows. He gave out business cards and fliers with Big Cat Rescue’s name and Florida number.

His plan to get under Carole’s skin worked until she sued him for trademark infringement. Joe was ordered to pay Baskin $1.0 million in punitive damages.

The legal battle dragged on for years. The mounting legal fees forced Joe to accept the settlement, but he would go on to foil Baskin’s attempts to collect the million dollars.

Also Read: Was Pearl Fernandez Beaten and Stabbed in Prison?

He filed for bankruptcy and dissolved the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Foundation Memorial Park, which was registered under his name. Along with his associates, he formed a new entity, the G. W. Interactive Zoological Foundation to temporarily stop Baskin’s collection attempts.

He also allegedly transferred titles related to the zoo to his mother, Shirley and made illegal fund transfers to her.

Additionally, Joe’s clashes with Baskin landed him in legal debt. That forced him to take on a business partner, Jeff Lowe. But their personalities clashed too.

Joe’s resentment for Baskin only grew till he was looking for contract killers to have Baskin murdered. He was asking his business associates if they knew any hitmen who would do the job for $10,000.

He attempted to hire a zoo employee to kill Baskin and paid him $3000 upfront. The employee had no intention of killing her and escaped with the money. He would testify in Joe’s trial that he indeed tried to hire him to kill Baskin.

While Joe is in federal prison, his zoo is still operational but not bringing in revenue. Lowe is in the process of dismantling the zoo and relocating the animals.

Don’t Miss: [FACT CHECK] Did Russia Release Lions On Street During the Coronavirus Outbreak?