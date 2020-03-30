About Dillon Jacob Passage Age 24 Years Birth August 22, 1995 Gender Male Spouse Joe Maldonado-Passage (Joe Exotic) December 2017 - Present Parents Tina Cook McGehee Hometown Belton, Texas

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness highlights the wild persona that is Joe Exotic. Feuding with animal rights groups, plotting Carole Baskin’s murder, running for president, a private zoo, self-styled country music and reality series star, and polygamist barely describes Joe Exotic. As he serves his sentence in federal prison, Netflix viewers are curious to know about his husbands, particularly his latest one, Dillon Passage. Although John Finlay features in the docuseries, Passage is not involved. To sate the curiosity about Joe Exotic’s husband, we’ve got Dillon Passage’s wiki right here.

Dillon Passage Married Joe Exotic in 2017

Dillon Jacob Passage was born on August 22, 1995 to Tina Cook McGehee. The Texas native came from Austin to Wynewood, Oklahoma where Joe Exotic had his private zoo.

Joe Exotic was going through a tough phase with his beloved zoo. He was clashing with his business partner, Jeff Lowe and his rival, Carole Baskin had been hounding him to collect the $1.0 million trademark infringement settlement.

Me and Dillon in San Antonio! ! Posted by Tina Cook Mcgehee on Monday, January 21, 2013

His husband, Travis Maldonado, (whom he legally married after John Finlay from their informal three-way ceremony left) had died in October 2017 from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot. Joe was becoming increasingly disillusioned with his zoo and unhinged from grief.

He had reportedly enlisted his employees at the zoo to look for his next prospective husband on Grindr and Twitter. His employees would then introduce him to Dillon Passage, a young man sleeping at his cousin’s in Oklahoma. Joe had him move into his home immediately.

Joe was looking for a hitman to kill Carole Baskin and got scammed by one of his zoo employees in the attempt. His business associate, James Garretson introduced him to a federal agent disguised as a hitman.

In the meeting, Joe promised to pay the fake hitman later. Money was never exchanged and Joe was marrying then 22-year-old Dillon Passage on December 11, 2017, three days after the meeting the fake hitman. Joe and Dillon had acquired the marriage license on December 5.

Joe, who was born Joseph Schreibvogel, would take on the last names of his legally wed husbands. He currently goes by Joe Maldonado-Passage.

Joe Went to Florida with Passage

Joe’s feud with Jeff Lowe came to a head when he found out that Lowe and Passage had an altercation in the parking lot. Having lost his passion for the zoo, Joe packed whatever he could get into a trailer and left to Yukon, Oklahoma with Dillon.

It wasn’t easy to leave his public persona behind as long as he was in Oklahoma. So Joe asked Dillon where would he like to live if he had a choice.

Dillon said he’d like to live on the beach. So Joe and Dillon moved bag and baggage to Florida. They lived in a motel in Pensacola for a while before shifting to a bedroom community in Gulf Breeze.

Joe had become increasingly paranoid that animal rights activists were out to get him and trying to sabotage his zoo. Even on the run, he was convinced they were being followed. So he would post cryptic messages on social media to throw his supposed enemies off his trail.

He’d post a photograph of the ocean in Florida and mention California in the caption. He’d post another picture of Dillon with the hashtags, “#belize #Mexico #gay #gayboy #carabianbeach.” [sic]

Joe took up odd jobs, washing dishes at a seafood joint during the day and bartending for a catering business in the night. He was looking to apply at a hospital for a third job when he was arrested on September 7, 2018 for plotting the murder of Carole Baskin and committing federal wildlife violations.

Passage Returned to Texas

Joe was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for murder-for-hire and wildlife violation charges. It’s unclear if Passage was involved in Joe’s trial.

According to a report, Passage returned to his home state of Texas. There are no records of a divorce and they are probably still married.

During his trial in 2019, Joe admitted he had been negotiating with filmmakers and producers, including a representative from Netflix, to make documentaries on his life. But he claimed that he wouldn’t get a dime from the deals. The money and royalties from the documentaries would go to Dillon.

Passage is active on Instagram and appears to be having the time of his life with his friends. Per his latest posts, it seems that Passage has moved from Texas to Florida.

Some of his posts are about a tiger cub, Godiva and other animals. Long before he met Joe, Passage has shown his love for cats on Instagram.

Since Tiger King premiered on March 20, Passage’s Instagram has been flooded with curious fans. In response to an Instagram user speculating that he and Joe have split, Passage commented “I’m still married to joe but my social media platform isn’t used for any joe things. Thank you though.”

In response to another comment about his wedding ring, he said that he was wearing it in his other hand out of shot.

His mother, Tina, married one Michael McGehee in 2008. Dillon celebrated her graduating from nursing school in 2019.

Dillon Was a Cheerleader and Hung Out with Navarro Cheer

In recent days, social media has gone wild with the apparent connection between Tiger King and the recent Netflix runaway hit, Cheer. And it’s Dillon who is the one that connects the moving coming-of-age documentary to the insane one his husband is the subject of.

As a teen, Dillon was part of a cheer squad and performed competitively with a squad. It appears that he attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas and performed with the Jacks squad. It’s unclear if he has graduated or when he was at SFASU.

An SFASU alumni and cheerleader shared pictures of performers from different squads at a 2015 Showoff at SFASU. Passage met the performers from Navarro and probably the Cheer Queen, Coach Monica herself, at the event. Unfortunately, he didn’t share the mat with any of the performers we see on Cheer.

