The cast of CW’s The Flash are joining those in mourning for the loss of Logan Williams, a young actor who died suddenly on April 2. He was only 16. Among an array of roles in his fledgling career, Williams has played a young Barry Allen in the Arrowverse series and also starred alongside Lori Loughlin in the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. And it’s not only his colleagues (and family, of course); fans of the shows he’s worked on are saddened by the teen’s sudden death. Our Logan Williams wiki pays tribute to this young actor gone too soon.

Logan Williams Was of Mixed Heritage

Logan Williams was born on April 9, 2003 to Marlyse Williams and Clive Williams. He passed away on April 2, a week before his 17th birthday.

Williams’ mother is of Swiss descent and his father is South African. Very little else is publicly known about Logan’s father.

Logan and Marlyse lived in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada. Logan attended Hope Lutheran school and Terry Fox Secondary in Port Coquitlam.

Marlyse Williams is qualified to be a dental assistant, but currently works as a medical salesperson.

Logan Williams Debuted at 10 Years Old

Logan Williams loved acting, playing the guitar, soccer, and rap music. But with acting being his biggest passion, he that path at a young age. He reportedly attended a private school, balancing his acting work with homework.

When Williams was only 10 years old, he told his parents he wanted to be an actor. Despite their hesitation, they got him an agent who helped him get his first audition.

Williams nailed his first audition, earning his first professional role was on the Hallmark Channel’s The Color of Rain in 2014 when he was only 10 years old. He had a two-episode appearance on the short-lived ABC series, The Whispers.

Williams’ breakout role came on CW’s The Flash. He played the younger version of the famous speedster for about eight episodes in 2014-2015. He went on to make an appearance in an episode of hit series Supernatural.

The child actor’s last known work was on When Calls the Heart in 2016. Williams played Miles Montgomery, the middle child of Cat Montgomery (Chelah Horsdal).

The young Canadian was a member of the SAG/AFTRA. Even in his short career, he had displayed all the makings of a talented actor.

The Joey Awards recognized Logan Williams’ talent with multiple nominations. He won the 2015 Joey Award for “Best Actor in a TV Drama Recurring Role 8–12 Years” for his role as the young Barry Allen. He was also nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2015 UBCP/ACTRA Awards.

Williams’ Mother Has Had to Put His Funeral on Hold

Michelle Gauvin, Logan Williams’ manager, reported that the 16-year-old had died on Thursday, April 2. Gauvin didn’t reveal the cause of death, but did say that the teen’s death comes as a “shock.”

Williams is survived by his parents, grandparents, and extended family. He was an only child.

Speaking to the media, Marlyse Williams said that the social distancing rules in effect mean that she can’t rely on her family’s support system to grieve. They can only communicate on electronic media, but Marlyse says it isn’t the same.

“I’ve had such wonderful messages on Facebook, but it’s not the same as getting to hug your friends and family because we’re all not supposed to,” she said. “We’re all in self-quarantine and — I just have no words.”

The Williams family is unable to gather and celebrate Logan’s life during the pandemic. So there aren’t any immediate plans for a funeral yet. But Marlyse said she will reveal details for a memorial as soon as it can be arranged.

There has been some speculation that Logan died of COVID-19. However, local media outlets ruled out that false rumor. His true cause of death has not been revealed by family and other associates.

The Flash’s Grant Gustin and others who worked with Logan shared tributes to him on social media. Marlyse Williams and others of the Williams family created a Facebook page sharing the tributes and allowing fans to remember the young actor.

