About Michael Evans Behling Age 27 Years Birth March 5, 1993 Columbus, Ohio Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches Siblings Andrea Behling, Adam Behling, Matt Behling Parents Carol Behling, Mike Behling Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Actor Alumni Columbus North High School Brands Designed At 5 AM Hometown Columbus, Indiana Ethnicity Nigerian, German Shows All American

Michael Evans Behling made a splash with his first major acting job and proved he’s Hollywood’s most promising up-and-comer. He earned a legion of fans as Jordan on CW’s All American when he displayed the talent to become a star. While he was not a problem child like his character Jordan, Behling does have plenty in common with his character. Our Michael Evans Behling wiki details this young actor’s rise to stardom.

Michael Evans Behling Has a Mixed Heritage

Michael Evans Behling was born on March 5, 1993 to Mike and Carol Behling. While he was born in Columbus, Ohio, he was raised in Columbus, Indiana.

Michael and his siblings Matt, Adam, and Andrea are biracial. Their father is of Nigerian descent and their mother is German. Michael said in a YouTube Q&A that their family name is of German origin.

Advertisement

The Behling family lived on a sprawling property of 10 acres. Michael said that growing up on the family land with his siblings allowed his mind to roam free.

Also Read: Brooke Markham Wiki, Facts About Jess from CW’s “In the Dark”

Behling Was an Athlete

Perhaps the secret to Michael Evans Behling’s very remarkable performance as Jordan is his own experience as a student-athlete. The Behlings were avid sports lovers, so Michael grew up playing baseball, soccer, and volleyball.

As a student at Columbus North High School, he played football for two years and ran track. An honor roll student, Behling graduated in 2015.

Advertisement

Behling continued as a track athlete in college, participating in 400-meter hurdles. But injuries and two surgeries ended his collegiate career early.

Advertisement

Before he was an actor, Behling did a variety of jobs, including working as a lifeguard and coaching track and volleyball teams.

Don’t Miss: Kennedy McMann, Facts About the Titular Star of The CW’s “Nancy Drew”

Behling Left Pre-Med to Become an Actor

The late Heath Ledger inspired a generation of actors, including Michael Evans Behling.

Advertisement

“I had no interest in entertainment until I viewed the 2008 film, The Dark Knight. I started to pay attention more to film, and quality television, but I did not start to pursue until my freshman year of college,” recalled Behling.

Behling was a pre-med student at Indiana State University when he started making little bits of entertaining content on Snapchat. Knowing he wanted to continue with his passion for acting, he dropped out after two years and got a jump-start in the entertainment industry.

Michael Evans Behling began his career as a model while auditioning for acting jobs. After appearing in ad campaigns for Adidas and White Castle, he made his TV debut with a minor appearance in Empire.

Advertisement

Behling’s big break came with his first major acting role, as Jordan on All American. He moved to Los Angeles to film the show. The young actor saved money by sleeping on the floor of a friend’s home.

We have seen Jordan’s character grow on screen since the show premiered in 2018. And with the CW series renewed for season 3, we can expect more from this rising star.

In 2019, Behling appeared in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. But his other acting projects are not known currently.

Don’t Miss: Everything You Need to Know About Perry Mattfeld, Murphy from CW’s “In the Dark”

Behling Has a Clothing Line with His Friends

The former athlete and pre-med student hopes to go back to college one day with the purpose of studying business and finance. A mere formality for this enterprising actor, who is already running a business of his own.

Behling and three of his high school friends collaborated to launch their clothing line, Designed At 5 AM, or just 5AM. The name refers to his friends’ early morning swimming practices and Behling’s own desire to start the day early to accomplish his goals.

Also Read: Facts About Actress Playing George on CW’s “Nancy Drew”, Leah Lewis