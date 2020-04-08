Lacey Adams Wiki: Facts About The US Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ Wife

About Lacey Adams Known As Lacey Ann Ringger Age 44 Years Birth March 9, 1976 Gender Female Spouse Jerome Adams May 2002 - Present Children Caden Adams, Eli Adams, Millie Adams Parents Shelley Ringger, Ked Ringger Address Washington, D.C. Country United States Nationality American Hometown Fishers, Indiana

As the US fights the growing coronavirus pandemic, the focus is on the White House task force combating the virus. The US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams is part of this team and prominent in the media. With the attention on him, it’s important to note his very own support system. Jerome Adams’ wife, Lacey Adams is well known for her advocacy work on important health topics. They have both leaned on each other during life-changing events both personally and professionally. Our Lacey Adams wiki turns the spotlight on the Surgeon General’s inspiring wife.

Lacey Adams Is from Indiana

Born Lacey Ann Ringger on March 9, 1976 to Ked and Shelley Ringger. Lacey and her siblings were raised in Indiana.

Lacey and Jerome Adams moved from Fishers, Indiana to Vienna, Virginia. They are currently based in Washington, D.C. while her parents reside in Decatur, Indiana.

Lacey, Jerome and their kids visit her family in Indiana several times in a year. Shelley Ringger also shares adorable pictures of her entire brood of grandchildren.

New Jersey native, Jerome Adams pursued his MD at the Indiana University School of Medicine as an Eli Lilly and Company Scholar. He later served as the Indiana State Health Commissioner. Lacey’s parents were present when he was sworn in as the US Surgeon General.

Lacey and Jerome Adams Have Three Children

Lacey Ringger and Jerome Adams married on May 25, 2002 in Marion, Indiana. They’ve been together for two decades and still going strong.

They are parents to two teenaged sons, Caden and Eli and a daughter, Millie. The three kids were guests of honors at Adams’ swearing-in as Surgeon General.

Millie, the youngest of the bunch, has attended events with her parents. According to Adams’ Twitter, she loves playing soccer and acting in her school productions.

Adams Survived Skin Cancer

Jerome Adams has been an outspoken advocate for melanoma and cancer awareness among the many health issues he takes up. The cause is actually very close to him because his wife battled and survive skin cancer.

Lacey herself is active as an advocate on the issue and has narrated her story in many publications. She also detailed her experience in a personal blog.

According to Lacey, she wasn’t considering she had cancer around the time Millie was born and she also had her hands full with two active toddler boys. But during a routine postpartum checkup in 2009, she mentioned the tiny mole that had appeared on her thigh.

To avoid any risk, her ob-gyn removed the mole and assured her it was nothing. But it turns out, she had melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

Lacey even explained that the root of her cancer was her use of indoor tanning beds since she was 14. Fortunately, the cancer was detected early and she got surgery to remove the surrounding tissue where the mole had been.

The initial tests after the surgery showed she was in the clear. But her doctor still advised her to visit her dermatologist once a year.

Not long after Jerome was appointed as the “nation’s doctor,” Lacey discovered some lumps in her groin area. Tests revealed that her cancer had returned and it was worse than the first time.

Lacey was honest about her fears but stayed strong. She started treatment with a surgery to remove the lymph nodes in March 2018. She underwent immunotherapy, with milder side effects generally associated with cancer treatments.

Despite extreme swelling in the leg where she had surgery and the toll it took on her mental health, Lacey was in good spirits. She even wore a dress and heels to attend a state dinner.

So honored to be a guest speaker and share my #Melanoma story at the IMPACT Melanoma Shades of Hope gala! #ShadesOfHope #IMPACTMelanoma pic.twitter.com/396MwSA5p2 — Lacey Adams (@lada9912) November 16, 2019

Her last immunotherapy was on March 9, 2019 and she has been cancer free since then. She now shares her story, hoping people would get tested sooner and have a better chance at surviving.

