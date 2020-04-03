About Rebecca Sue Olson Known As Rebecca Olson Gupta Age 51 Years Birth December 6, 1968 Gender Female Spouse Dr. Sanjay Gupta May 2004 - Present Children Sage Ayla Gupta, Soleil Asha Gupta, Sky Anjahi Gupta Siblings David Olson Address Atlanta, Georgia Country United States Nationality American Job Attorney Alumni University of South Carolina - Columbia, University of Michigan, Novi High School Hometown Novi, Michigan

The current COVID-19 pandemic has kept Dr. Sanjay Gupta busy as he answers questions about the virus for the viewers. This isn’t the first trying situation the neurosurgeon has been in, including the time he was embedded with the US Navy in Iraq. Gupta has had the support of his family, especially his wife during his career’s intensive moments. Rebecca Olson Gupta doesn’t get nearly enough spotlight as she deserves. So we’re turning the focus on the woman behind the famed doctor with our Rebecca Olson Gupta’s wiki.

Rebecca Olson Gupta Is from Michigan

Rebecca Sue Olson was born on December 6, 1968 and grew up in Michigan. She has at least two brothers including one David Olson.

She graduated from Novi High School in 1987 and went to the University of Michigan. Sanjay Gupta was also born and raised in Novi, Michigan and attended the same high school and university as Rebecca.

It’s unclear if her family still resides in Michigan. Her brother, David, currently resides in Wisconsin where his work is based.

Olson Is a Family Attorney

Rebecca Olson Gupta is an attorney based in Georgia with her specialty lying in divorce and family law. After graduating from the University of Michigan in 1992, she acquired her JD from the University of South Carolina – Columbia in 1998.

She passed the Georgia State Bar and has been practicing law for two decades. She’s self-employed and not associated with a law firm.

Sanjay and Rebecca Had a Hindu Wedding Ceremony

It’s unclear if the Novi natives have been together through their high school and college days. Neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta had established himself as a CNN medical correspondent by the time he proposed to Rebecca in 2003.

“I wrote her a poem and in the last line asked her to marry me,” recalled Gupta. “Watching her read it, I was very nervous-it was over a page long.”

“He was down on one knee and asking me to marry him before I even got to the end!” added Olson. She framed the poem and reads it every day.

A first-generation American born to Indian immigrants, Gupta always dreamed of getting married in an Indian style wedding. That is exactly what they got when they tied the knot on May 15, 2004 at The Shell House at Ashley Hall in Charleston, South Carolina. The venue was not very far from Olson’s family home.

Gupta being something of a national personality and the Hindu wedding ceremony attracted the local media. Their wedding was featured in Charleston publications with details on the pomp and grandeur.

Olson was a stunning Indian bride in her beautiful red lehenga made of hand-beaded silk, ethnic Indian jewelry and henna designs drawn on her hands and legs. Her two brothers carried her to the ceremony on a chair as is tradition.

Gupta arrived in a baraat, a procession to welcome the groom and his party, on a white horse. A cop happened to stop him on the way there which made everyone nervous. Turns out he only wanted to take a picture with him.

Besides taking part in a series of Hindu wedding rituals, they also included some western wedding traditions on their big day.

The couple is parents to three daughters – Sage Ayla Gupta (born 2005), Soleil Asha Gupta (born 2007), and Sky Anjahi Gupta.

