Adam Schiff’s Wife: Eve Schiff Wiki, Kids, Education and Facts You Need To Know

About Eve Schiff Known As Eve Sanderson Gender Female Spouse Adam Schiff February 1995 - Present Children Elijah “Eli” Schiff, Alexa “Lexi” Schiff Parents Marion Sanderson Nationality American Alumni University of California, Santa Barbara, Torrey Pines High School

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has taken the spotlight after his closing remarks at the impeachment hearings on Thursday (November 21). He’s been a polarizing figure throughout the hearings that were broadcast to the nation and the world. And now the attention is also on his family, including Adam Schiff’s wife, Eve Schiff. Though she’s mostly kept a low profile during her husband’s public office career, she has been instrumental in helping him reach his current position. Our Eve Schiff wiki highlights her contributions in making Congressman Adam Schiff.

Eve Schiff Is from California

Very little is known about Eve Schiff, who was born Eve Sanderson. She was born and raised in San Diego, California, where she graduated from Torrey Pines High School in 1980.

Eve’s mother, Marion Sanderson, was an artist. She passed away in the mid ‘00s. In the past, Adam Schiff has expressed great admiration for his mother-in-law on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eve studied at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Her major and chosen career are, however, unknown.

Advertisement

Also Read: Katherine Durant Wiki, Facts About Gordon Sondland’s Wife

Eve and Adam Schiff Married in 1995

1990 was an eventful year in Schiff’s career. That year, he had risen to prominence as the prosecutor who secured the first espionage conviction against an FBI agent in the infamous Richard Miller case. That was also the year he met his future wife.

His friends had arranged a doubles match at a Marina Del Rey tennis court one day in 1990. One of the participants was Eve Sanderson.

Advertisement

They clicked and later dated, even laughing about all the “Adam and Eve” jokes that would never stop. Jokes aside, their relationship progressed beautifully and they tied the knot on February 19, 1995.

When they were engaged, in 1994, Schiff had been campaigning for the California State Assembly. Even as his fiancee, Eve jumped into the campaign frenzy with other political wives. Despite her best efforts, Schiff lost the election that year to Republican nominee Jim Rogan.

Also Read: Melissa Cohen Wik, Facts to Know About Hunter Biden’s Wife

Eve and Adam Schiff Have Two Children

Along with the Adam and Eve jokes came their future kids’ name suggestions. And yes, Cain and Abel were a popular suggestion.

But those names were never in the running for Adam and Eve Schiff, who welcomed their first child together in July 1998. They named their daughter Alexa “Lexi” Schiff, and she’s now a student at Northwestern University.

Their son, Elijah “Eli” Schiff, was born in 2002. Both Lexi and Eli tagged along with their father at work and on the campaign trail as kids, and have been present on several occasions in which Schiff has taken the House floor.

Also Read: Diane Patrick Wiki, 2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick’s Wife