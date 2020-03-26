About Christine Grady Age 68 Years Birth February 7, 1952 Gender Female Spouse Dr. Anthony Fauci 1985 - Present Children Jennifer Fauci, Megan Fauci, Alison Fauci Siblings Joanne Huskey, John Grady III, Barbara Grady-Ayer, Robert Grady Parents Barbara Grady, John H. Grady Jr. Address Washington D.C. Country United States Nationality American Job Chief of the Department of Bioethics Alumni Boston College, Georgetown University Works For National Institutes of Health Book The Search for an AIDS Vaccine: Ethical Issues in the Development and Testing of a Preventive HIV Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is now the face of America’s fight against the coronavirus. One of the leading immunologists and experts in infectious diseases in the world, Dr. Fauci has a distinguished career that also includes groundbreaking AIDS research. Given his decades-long career combating diseases, he’s always asked where his drive comes from. Behind Dr. Fauci’s success is his equally accomplished wife, Christine Grady. She knows better than anyone the demands of his job and how dangerous his research can be. Personally and professionally, they have been each other’s support. And, as the focus is on Dr. Anthony Fauci now, this Christine Grady wiki highlights the woman behind the immunologist.

Christine Grady’s Father Was a Mayor

Christine Grady was born on February 7, 1952 to John H. Grady Jr. and Barbara Grady. The Grady family is well known in Livingston, New Jersey, where Christine’s father held two terms as mayor.

John Grady Jr. was a Yale graduate and U.S. Navy veteran who served during World War II. He had a successful career with companies like the M&M Mars Company, but retired to have a more active role in Livingston’s civic bodies.

Grady passed away in 2013 at the age of 87. He was survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Joanne Huskey, Christine Grady-Fauci, John Grady III, Barbara Grady-Ayer, and Robert Grady, and grandchildren.

Christine’s older sister, Joanne Huskey, is a speaker and author and the founder of iLive2Lead Young Women’s Leadership Summit. In her memoir, The Unofficial Diplomat, she mentions Christine and Anthony Fauci’s HIV/AIDS research.

Grady Is a Nurse and Bioethicist

Christine Grady acquired her bachelor’s degree in nursing and biology at Georgetown University in 1974, before pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing with a focus on Community Health from Boston College. She was planning to go the premed route, until she changed her path to that of bioethics.

While at Georgetown, Grady worked with mentally ill patients, which only cemented her great sense of social responsibility instilled in her by her parents. With the goal of being involved in medical research, Grady joined the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to treat AIDS patients when the epidemic was spreading rapidly.

She also trained other nurses to handle HIV patients. While medical personnel were hesitant to treat HIV positive patients, Grady was treating them even through her pregnancies.

She witnessed medical professionals grapple with the ethical issues in AIDS patient care. Inspired by the social issues among healthcare providers during that time, Grady returned to Georgetown to acquire a doctorate in philosophy and bioethics in 1993.

Combining her experience working with AIDS patients and bioethics, Grady published the book, The Search for an AIDS Vaccine: Ethical Issues in the Development and Testing of a Preventive HIV Vaccine.

From 2010 to 2017, Christine Grady was a Commissioner on the President’s Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues.

Grady has been the Chief of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center since 2012.

She has decades of experience in clinical bioethics and has published more than 175 works on the subject. The nurse bioethicist is also credited in Fauci’s HIV research.

Grady and Fauci Met in Brazil

Christine Grady and Anthony Fauci have been married since 1985. They also have a professional partnership, having worked at the NIH together and published research together.

Both know the demands and dangers of each other’s jobs dealing with infectious diseases. This not only makes them a strong unit, but it’s what brought them together.

They met in the early ‘80s, when Grady was a nurse educator and manager of ambulatory care for the Maryland-based non-profit Project Hope in Alagoas, Brazil. She didn’t know a word of Portuguese, but learned the language on the job with help from her Brazilian roommate.

Dr. Fauci happened to be working in Brazil, too, back then. One day, he and a team of doctors were in dire need of a Portuguese-English translator while dealing with a patient…and the hospital turned to Grady.

“I met him (Fauci) here over the bed of a patient who happened to be from Brazil. I was called in as a translator because this man wanted to go home, and they were afraid to let him go home because the guy had vasculitis. His vasculitis was not in great control. And so they said, ‘Could you come translate for Dr. Fauci?’ whom I had not met—the inimitable Dr. Fauci— everybody was afraid of. When he came in, I thought, ‘What are they so afraid of him for? He is not so scary.’” recalled Grady.

The patient wasn’t the type to take doctor’s advice, but Grady didn’t relay that to Fauci when she translated it. When he called her to his office later that day, she thought he’d caught on to her purposeful mis-translation. Instead, he asked her out on a date.

They dated, got married, worked together, and raised three children.

Their daughters—Jennifer (born August 14, 1986), Megan (born 1989), and Alison (born 1992)—are grown up and living their own lives. But Grady and Fauci are far from the typical empty-nesters, with their busy careers.

